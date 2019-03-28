WATCH: Former NJ Cop Ruben McAusland Attacks Suicide Victim

Two videos of former police officer Ruben McAusland repeatedly striking a suicide victim in the face have surfaced, on the same day that McAusland was sentenced to more than five years in federal prison for that assault, as well as for distributing drugs.

The videos of McAusland were released to the public on Wednesday after being used in federal court. In both videos, McAusland is seen attacking the victim, Andrew Casciano, once in the waiting area of St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center, and once when Casciano is on a hospital bed. The incident took place last May; when McAusland was arrested, he was the fourth Paterson, New Jersey police officer to be arrested by the FBI in two months. He pleaded guilty to the crime.

In a statement following the sentencing of McAusland on Wednesday, SAC Gregory W. Ehrie gave the following statement: