Nipsey Hussle & Tanisha Asghedom: Mother of His Daughter

Tanisha Asghedom is the mother of Nipsey Hussle’s daughter, Emani. Over the years, she’s had some pointed things to say on social media about their relationship.

Nipsey Hussle, the rapper known for his work in the community and his album, Victory Lap, leaves behind two children from two serious relationships over the years. He also has a son with girlfriend, Lauren London.

Hussle was shot to death in the parking lot outside his store, Marathon Clothing, on March 31, 2019. “At approximately 3:20 pm there was a shooting reported in the area of Slauson Ave and Crenshaw Blvd. 3 victims were transported to a local hospital where one was pronounced deceased,” the LAPD wrote in its initial tweet. It was later confirmed that the deceased person was Nipsey Hussle, whose real name is Ermias Asghedom.

Tanisha still uses his last name on social media. She has also used the name Chyna Hussle on Twitter.

He leaves behind a net worth of about $8 million.

Here’s what you need to know:

Tanisha Asghedom Once Claimed She & Nipsey Never Broke Up

Tanisha Asghedom has stoked speculation over the years that she was reconciling with Hussle, despite his relationship with Lauren London. London has been at his side in GQ Magazine profiles, at events, and, in 2016, she gave birth to his son, Kross.

However, according to BET, when a fan asked in 2017 whether Tanisha was getting back together with the rapper, she responded, “We never broke up lol show me the blog.”

She also reportedly attempted to tweet at London, writing, “He told me he loves me today weekday about you lol now u can block me,” BET reported. Here’s the full tweet: “@Hits92FLL @IamLaurenLondon he told me he loves me today weekday about you lol now u can block me.” Tanisha goes by the name Chyna Hussle.

@Hits92FLL @IamLaurenLondon he told me he loves me today weekday about you lol now u can block me — tanisha (@chynahussle) May 22, 2014

Nipsey appeared close to the couple’s child, Emani.

In 2013, Tanisha wrote on Facebook, “I’m very beautiful I love my life and how I live it I move fast and yea b*tch my fist do do so don’t judge its book by its cover I still have it in me hahahaha I’m a lil older calmed down but don’t test the waters u might drown.”

That same year, she shared a picture of Nipsey and wrote, “What me and emani is the only one that can get him to smile hahaha.”

However, it appears that Nipsey moved on, and he’d reportedly been dating Lauren London, an actress, for years; she gave birth to his son Kross in 2016, and his Instagram page is filled with photos with Lauren in a recent GQ shoot.

In 2017, London and Nipsey did break up with Nipsey Hussle writing on Twitter, “@LaurenLondon and I had a dope relationship and made a Beautiful child. we are deciding to separate and raise our Son together as the main priority. This was A mutual choice and We will function with each-other as family w love and respect.” However, they seemed pretty together recently for a GQ Magazine profile:

On Facebook, Tanisha writes that she is currently in a relationship:

“Studied at Rich Rollin

Went to Westchester Senior High

Lives in Los Angeles, California

From Los Angeles, California

In a relationship.”

Tanisha also wrote with a picture of another man, “mg bestfriend a blood but yea im cripping.”