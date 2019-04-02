Eric Holder: See Photos of the Nipsey Hussle Suspect

Eric Holder, who is accused of gunning down beloved Los Angeles rapper Nipsey Hussle, is a 29-year-old alleged member of the Crips street gang.

At least his neck tattoo and Facebook pages speak to membership in that notorious street gang, to which the victim was also once affiliated. You can see photos from Eric Holder’s various social media accounts throughout this article. Facebook posts on a page under Holder’s rap name Fly Mac shows him with a Crips tattoo. “Bro stay fly crippin,” a woman wrote under one photo from 2016.

The suspect is at large, and police are seeking the public’s help in finding him. Nipsey Hussle, 33, the father of two, a rapper and an entrepreneur, was gunned down in the parking lot of his clothing store. Two other people were wounded in the shooting, which broke out on March 31. Los Angeles police released the suspect’s name as Eric Holder on the evening of April 1.

Here’s what you need to know:

Eric Holder Raps Under the Name ‘Fly Mac’ & Some People Call Him ‘Shitty Cuz’

The LAPD’s identifying of the suspect as Eric Holder didn’t surprise a lot of people in tune with social media because they’d been identifying him as the suspect all day. On social media, people said the alleged gunman was known on the streets as “Shitty Cuz,” and “Fly Mac,” and photos of the suspect, a wannabe rapper, match the man known by those nicknames, including his intricate neck tattoo.

In 2018, a blog called him “up and coming West-Coast underground Hip Hop artist Fly Mac.” However, he doesn’t seem to have made much progress as a rapper despite a Soundcloud page where he posted gangster rap songs.

A now deleted YouTube video of his once read, “First single of the hot up and coming rapper Fly Mac, westcoast based rapper has been at it for a couple years now and is ready for his big break.”

On Instagram, Eric Holder’s page is called “ima_god_in_da_streetz.” He labeled himself “Boss King,” and wrote, “Cool young king….hood playa patna.” He also wrote: “I’m so hood..” He posted several videos to his page. One of his posts read “Slauson Avenue.” Nipsey died at Slauson and Crenshaw, where he had a clothing store.

Meanwhile, people have filled the page up with negative comments.

Although Nipsey Hussle had made it big in the rap world, recording with some of the music industry’s biggest names, Shitty Cuz was trying to make his way in the same field, per his Soundcloud account, which you can access here.

“For bookings and to submit beats email…FLY_MAC60 ….plenty n*ggas hate cuz I’m da great…im a westcoast artist…..” the page says. A Facebook page in the name “Fly Mac” contains a few photos of Eric Holder and was created two days before the murder. The page was coded “musician/band.” Another Facebook page with the same photos, one of which was posted in 2018, says the suspect went to “Crenshaw High School.”

The LAPD Says That Eric Holder Was Last Seen in a Chevy Cruze Vehicle

Eric Holder is wanted for Homicide in the shooting of Nipsey Hussle. He was last seen in a 2016 white 4 door Chevy Cruze CA license plate 7RJD742. Anyone with information related to his whereabouts or this deadly shooting is urged to contact South Bureau Homicide at 323-786-5100 pic.twitter.com/3pX4fbezDs — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) April 2, 2019

The Los Angeles police released a photo of Eric Holder as well as a license plate. LAPD wrote: “Eric Holder is wanted for Homicide in the shooting of Nipsey Hussle. He was last seen in a 2016 white 4 door Chevy Cruze CA license plate 7RJD742. Anyone with information related to his whereabouts or this deadly shooting is urged to contact South Bureau Homicide at 323-786-5100.”

A police press release, released around 10:30 p.m. on April 1, read, “Detectives have worked tirelessly and are now asking for the public’s help in locating the suspect in this case. The suspect has been identified as 29-year-old Eric Holder of Los Angeles.” (Stating the complete obvious here, but the suspect is not the same person as the former U.S. Attorney General with the same name.)

Hussle, whose real name is Ermias Asghedom, was gunned down a day before he was set to meet with LAPD and city officials to talk about gang violence. Hussle talked about being affiliated with the Rollins’ 60s, a Crips gang clique. However, Hussle had been working to help community leaders reduce violence in the neighborhood he grew up in. In the hours after his death, people lavished the rapper with praise and turned out in droves for a vigil at the spot where he died. The vigil turned into unrest with multiple people hurt in a stampede. Nipsey Hussle opened his Hyde Park store, Marathon Clothing, in 2017.

Police Sources Said the Suspect Was Someone Nipsey Hussle Knew

In their statement, police released some details of the allegations against Eric Holder.

Police wrote that detectives from LAPD’s South Bureau Homicide Division are seeking the public’s help in locating the suspect “involved in a multiple victim shooting which resulted in a homicide.” Police said that the shooting unfolded when, around 3:20 p.m. on March 31, 2019, three male adults were standing in front of a business in a strip mall in the 3400 block of West Slauson Blvd. The suspect walked up to the men and fired numerous shots at them, wrote police. “The victims were struck and fell to the ground.”

The suspect “ran southbound through an adjacent alley to a waiting vehicle,” said police. “The suspect entered the passenger side of the vehicle and fled the area….the vehicle was driven by an unidentified female,” wrote the LAPD in announcing they were searching for Eric Holder.

Two victims were taken to the hospital with one refusing medical treatment at the scene. Nipsey Hussle died as a result of his gunshot wounds, confirmed police.

Police sources told the New York Daily News that the suspect was someone Nipsey Hussle knew. While the shooting could be classified as gang-related because of the rapper’s previous connection to a notorious Los Angeles gang, sources told the Daily News that the motive is believed to have stemmed from a personal “deal gone wrong.”

Just hours before he was killed, Nipsey Hussle tweeted, “Having strong enemies is a blessing.”

TMZ is reporting that the gunman had a conversation with Hussle before the shooting in which Hussle accused him of “snitching.” Authorities have not confirmed that account.