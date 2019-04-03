Eric Swalwell Says He’s Getting Death Threats: Here’s the Recording

I'm not afraid of this guy. I'm not afraid of the NRA. I'm not afraid. No fear. #EndGunViolence pic.twitter.com/KcB1FRKnKR — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) April 3, 2019

California representative Eric Swalwell says he’s getting death threats from people angry at the gun control legislation that he’s backed. Swalwell tweeted a recording of the gruesome voicemail he says he received from an unknown caller. You can listen to the recording here. Be aware that it contains violent language (the profanities have been bleeped over).

In the recording, a man’s voice says, “Eric Swalwell, here’s a little ditty for ya. Pop pop pop pop pop pop pop, 30-round clip, you’re all gonna drop.” The man goes on, “And I don’t give a f*** any more. You motherf***** think you got some new young mother f***** to take over and f*** the Constitution? F*** you. You wanna go to war, motherf*****? We’re going to war. And you’re gonna be the first motherf****** casualty.”

Swalwell is a vocal supporter of gun control laws, and the California representative has tangled with guns rights advocates in the past. Last year, the NRA accused him of threatening to “nuke” gun owners; he says they took his remarks out of context. You can read more about that controversy, which was played out on social media, here.

Swalwell was one of the backers of a House bill to require universal background checks on gun purchases. He also backed a bill which, he said, would make it tougher for domestic abusers to get their hands on guns. But Swalwell’s critics have argued that he is missing the point, and that his legislation would take guns out of the hands of law-abiding citizens while doing nothing to prevent criminals from getting their hands on dangerous weapons.

Swalwell Has Hinted That He’s Planning to Run for President in 2020

Swalwell has been dropping hints for some time that he might be interested in a White House run. The California representative first mentioned that he was considering a run back in August 2018, but he still hasn’t said anything definite either way. But last week, Politico reported that Swalwell had been overheard telling someone at a dinner event in San Francisco that he was planning to announce a run very soon. Swalwell apparently said, “Don’t tell anybody, but I’m announcing in two weeks.”

CNN reports that Swalwell, 38, has already visited Iowa five times and has traveled to New Hampshire three times since the 2018 midterm elections. Swalwell is planning another trip to New Hampshire this weekend. CNN is also reporting that Swalwell will hold an event on April 14 in his district where he will “discuss his vision for the East Bay and America.”