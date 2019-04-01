Nipsey Hussle’s Parents: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Nipsey Hussle was shot and killed on Sunday, March 31, in the Hyde Park area of Los Angeles. He was shot just outside his Marathon Clothing store. His mother raised him and they were very close. His father, who fled war in Eritrea to come to the United States, helped his son out at his Marathon Store. Here’s what you need to know about his parents.

1. His Parents Named Him Ermias Asghedom After His Father

Nipsey Hussle’s parents named him Ermias Davidson Asghedom. His first name means “God will rise,” he told CBS LA. This name came from his father, who was born in Eritrea, an East African nation.

In 2014, Hussle shared the photo above on Instagram, showing him and his dad with Larry King.

2. His Father Fled an Ongoing War in Eritrea. Hussle Once Said Visiting There Was Life-Changing for Him.

Nipsey Hussle told Africa’s Country that his dad came to the United States after fleeing an ongoing war in Eritrea. He’s visited the country where his father is from twice and it was “life-changing,” he told CBS LA. “To see my family breathe the air for a little bit.”

Hussle told Complex: “As I got older, my pops tried to keep me involved with the culture by telling me the stories of the conflict between Ethiopia and Eritrea, how he came to America, and about our family back home, because all that side of my family, my aunties, grandparents, is in Africa.”

He told Africa’s Country that he and his brother, Samiel, visited Eritrea with his dad in 2004 when Nipsey turned 18. They stayed for three months and the trip had a profound impact on him. At first he experienced culture shock. He said, “I experienced culture shock. The sh** that we rely on day-to-day out here, your cell phone, Internet, e-mail, and your females, [laughs] and your daily movement, it’s all cut off once you get out there. It’s more about the interaction with people.”

The country became his own personal mythology. The trip helped him connect with his roots and widen his worldview. It “filled in a blank spot for me.”

Hussle’s mother is African American, Africa’s Country reported.

3. His Dad Often Helped at His Store, Working at the Counter & Interacting with Customers

Nipsey Hussle’s dad often helped him out at his store The Marathon. You can see a video with his dad from 2017 below. His dad appears about halfway through the video. His dad often manned the counter at the store, greeting customers and helping them.

4. He Once Said His Dad Liked Watching CNN & His Mom Pushed Him To Read

Nipsey Hussle says “Live At Home With Your Mom” and “Save Your Money” 👀 pic.twitter.com/veVGvhhtFM — The Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) March 11, 2019

Hussle once said that his dad liked to watch CNN while his mother pressured him to read. He told Rap-Up about his album Victory Lap: “It’s the story of Nipsey Hussle. This dude who came from L.A., whose dad came from Africa, who was raised in the inner city of Los Angeles in the ’90s, when gang banging was at its peak, when all of the political riots, everything that was going on with LAPD, and all that stuff in L.A. was at its peak, but then who also was raised around books, whose mom put pressure on him to read, and whose dad watched CNN all day. It’s an interesting take on South Central.”

He told CBS LA that his grandma and his mom raised him. “I was raised by my mom, grandma. She was real big on keeping a tight family and big on love. That was my home life. Then outside it was a little chaotic.”

He told Complex: “My mom is American, so I was raised in her household in my formative years.”

Africa’s Country reported that he was born in Crenshaw (South Central, LA) in 1985, during the height of gang violence in the region. He experienced poverty, gun violence, police brutality, and drug hustling. In many ways, he said it was like the war zone his dad fled. Things were tough for his family growing up. His brother was in prison and they lost their home at one point, CBS LA reported. He also once had a run-in with the law, but was in jail for less than 90 days.

He said he was interested in music early on, starting to write lyrics when he was just nine.

5. In 2018 He Visited Eritrea Again with His Dad & Brother

No such thing as a “normal” day in diplomacy. After a reception to bid farewell to my Saudi counterpart, my colleague and I chatted with artist & rapper @NlPSEYHUSSLE who traveled to #Eritrea with his dad and brother to visit family. Check out his tour schedule. #hecalledmemaam pic.twitter.com/gV56ZArvR7 — Natalie E. Brown (@Gnatalie23) April 20, 2018

In 2018, he visited Eritrea again — the first time in about 14 years — with his dad and brother, Face2Face Africa reported. He met President Isaias Afwerki and toured the capital city of Asmara, and gave a series of interviews.

@NipseyHussle is an 'A class' rapper and a successful business man. He visited Dolce Vita textiles in #Asmara yesterday to explore the business opportunities in #Eritrea. pic.twitter.com/oJZfqhCwmu — Hadnet Keleta (@hadnetkeleta) April 20, 2018

Just in a day and half, @NipseyHussle visited many places in #Asmara.

Me: 'Aren't you tired?'

N: 'NO, I am VERY excited!'#Eritrea pic.twitter.com/alydCWcvuO — Hadnet Keleta (@hadnetkeleta) April 20, 2018

Nipsey Hussle will be greatly missed.

