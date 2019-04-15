WATCH: Notre Dame Cathedral Spire Collapses in Fire [VIDEO]

The historic Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, France was ravaged by a fire on Monday. Video posted to social media shows the 750-ton spire that stood atop the cathedral collapse as the roof burns.

It’s unclear what caused the fire but officials are treating it as accidental, Reuters reported.

The fire may have been linked to renovation work being done on the cathedral. The cathedral was undergoing a $6.8 million renovation when the fire broke out, according to the Associated Press.

“Everything is burning, nothing will remain from the frame,” Notre Dame spokesman Andre Finot told French media, according to the AP.

“The lead that protects the wooden spire from the elements, which dates from the mid-nineteenth century, has fallen into disrepair, and because of water damage to the wooden structure beneath, is structurally compromised,” according to the Notre Dame website. “The copper statues of the twelve apostles and the symbols of the evangelists are also in poor condition.”

You can watch live coverage of the fire below:

Video Shows Notre Dame Spire Collapse

Videos posted to social media showed the spire collapse as flamed billowed on both sides of the roof.

La flèche de Notre-Dame vient de s'effondrer sous les exclamations horrifiées des gens #NotreDame pic.twitter.com/kfLNt7rhsZ — Wladimir Garcin-Berson (@vladogb) April 15, 2019

