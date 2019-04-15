WATCH: Fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris [VIDEO]

A fire broke out at the historic Notre Dame cathedral in Paris, France Monday.

The cause of the fire is unclear at this time. Fire officials believe it was started accidentally, Reuters reported. Officials said it could be linked to renovation work, the BBC reported. The church is undergoing a $6.8 million renovation, according to the Associated Press.

A major fire department operation is underway, NBC News reported.

“What we see from the outside would suggest catastrophic damage on the inside,” CNN’s Melissa Bell reported.

“The roof has entirely collapsed, there are flames coming out the back of the cathedral as if it was a torch,” France 24’s Charli James reported.

“Everything is burning, nothing will remain from the frame,” Notre Dame spokesman Andre Finot told French media, according to the AP.

Notre Dame is a historic cathedral known for its French Gothic architecture. Building began in 1160 and was completed nearly a hundred years later. It has been restored throughout the centuries since.

Notre Dame is one of the biggest tourist attractions in Paris, drawing an estimated 12 million people each year, according to Paris Digest.

The Catholic Church in France issued an urgent appeal for funds to renovate the cathedral after it began to crumble, according to the BBC. The cathedral needed a major renovation estimated to cost $185 million — before the fire. The Catholic Church has raised about a quarter of that amount from private donations, Vice News reported.

Videos, Photos Show Fire at Notre Dame

Photos and video posted to social media showed the fire break out at Notre Dame.

Omg. Notre Dame cathedral in Paris is in flames. pic.twitter.com/6ZSpkpHPVs — Amarnath Amarasingam (@AmarAmarasingam) April 15, 2019

Fire Caused Notre Dame Spire to Collapse

The fire caused the 750-ton spire atop the Notre Dame cathedral to collapse. Videos posted to social media captured the moment it came down as flames billowed on either side of the roof.

La flèche de Notre-Dame vient de s'effondrer sous les exclamations horrifiées des gens #NotreDame pic.twitter.com/kfLNt7rhsZ — Wladimir Garcin-Berson (@vladogb) April 15, 2019

Fire Department Working to Battle Flames at Notre Dame

Paris police confirmed that a fire was underway and asked people to avoid the area and allow emergency personnel to access the scene.

Notre-Dame de #Paris I Incendie en cours. Évitez le secteur et facilitez le passage des véhicules de secours et d'intervention de la @prefpolice. — Préfecture de police (@prefpolice) April 15, 2019

“A terrible fire is underway at Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris,” Mayor Anne Hidalgo said on Twitter, urging everyone to clear the area so emergency crews can access the scene.

Un terrible incendie est en cours à la cathédrale Notre-Dame de Paris. Les @PompiersParis sont en train de tenter de maîtriser les flammes. Nous sommes mobilisés sur place en lien étroit avec le @dioceseParis. J'invite chacune et chacun à respecter le périmètre de sécurité. pic.twitter.com/9X0tGtlgba — Anne Hidalgo (@Anne_Hidalgo) April 15, 2019

“So horrible to watch the massive fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. Perhaps flying water tankers could be used to put it out. Must act quickly!” US President Donald Trump wrote on Twitter.

So horrible to watch the massive fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. Perhaps flying water tankers could be used to put it out. Must act quickly! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 15, 2019

READ NEXT: WATCH: Notre Dame Cathedral Spire Collapses in Fire [VIDEO]