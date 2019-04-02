When is Kathie Lee Gifford’s Last day on the Today Show?

Kathie Lee Gifford told her late husband Frank that she would try co-hosting the fourth hour of the Today show for one season. That was 11 years ago. This week, Gifford will retire as replacement Jeanna Bush prepares to fill her shoes.

Gifford announced the news in December and plans to focus on other projects.

“It’s not that I wanted to leave the Today show,” Gifford told USA Today. “I just had to leave if I wanted to actually fulfill lifetime dreams I have that I am running out of time for.”

“As we all know, Kathie Lee’s plate has been overflowing lately with film, music and book projects, and after giving us eleven extraordinary years, she’s decided to focus her attention full-time on those other creative endeavors,” NBC News chief Noah Oppenheim said in a memo.

Ok. It’s here. @KathieLGifford’s final week on the @TODAYshow has begun. I’m amazed and in awe at how she’s inspiring millennials like me to be true to themselves, have agape faith and family and give back continually. All of these qualities that will be missed. #cheerstoKLG⁠ ⁠ — Reneé Larson (@iamreneejai) April 1, 2019

“Gifford recently released a new music video for ‘Once Again,’ the second single from her upcoming movie, ‘Then Came You,’ shares why she believes the set of circumstances that led her to the new chapter in her life were a ‘Godwink,'” reports Today.

The 65-year-old is moving to Nashville to focus on music full time. Kathie Lee had for years pursued a career as a Christian singer before a Good Morning America producer heard her on an A.M. radio show and invited her to television.

After joining Regis Philbin on The Morning Show, she cemented wide popularity as his co-host of Live With Regis & Kathie Lee.

Kathie Lee says she has only been on one date since her husband Frank died in 2015, and is ready to date again, adding she is “not interested in something that isn’t magnificent.”

Gifford is vocal about her Christian faith. “For the Today show host, Kathie Lee Gifford, her faith comes first when it comes to finding love again after losing her husband of 29 years,” reports CBN News.