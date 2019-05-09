Box Truck Dangles off of I-195 in New Jersey After Multi-Vehicle Crash

A box truck is dangling off of I-195 in Hamilton Township, New Jersey after an accident took place on the interstate.
WABC-TV reports that crews are working to help free the truck. Although the crash involved the truck, a GMC Envoy and a Mini-Cooper there are no casualties reported.
According to NBC Channel 4 New York, the crash occurred around 2:30PM EST close to the I-295 interchange.
A Crane Is Being Used To Remove the Dangling Box Truck
CBS 3 Philly reports a crane is being used to remove the truck. Although multiple injuries have been reported, there haven’t been any deaths. Traffic is also able to pass on both sides of the dangling truck.
CBS 3 Philly also says that the GMC Envoy that was involved in the crash is damaged and off of the road. Police say there were an unknown amount of people taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
Truck Driver Is Safe
NBC New York reports the truck slammed against the guard rail due to impact received via the other vehicles involved. The driver of the truck was removed from the vehicle and only suffered minor injuries.