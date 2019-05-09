Box Truck Dangles off of I-195 in New Jersey After Multi-Vehicle Crash

A box truck is dangling off of I-195 in Hamilton Township, New Jersey after an accident took place on the interstate.

#Breaking Chopper 6 shows box truck that crash down off of I-195 Eastbound in #Hamilton Twp, #NewJersey. This is near the I-195 & I-295 interchange. Truck dropped below onto the exit ramp from 295N toward Rt. 29. Only minor injuries.#Trenton #Traffic pic.twitter.com/4yuXfBEe0Q — Trenton Bureau (@TrentonBureau) May 9, 2019

WABC-TV reports that crews are working to help free the truck. Although the crash involved the truck, a GMC Envoy and a Mini-Cooper there are no casualties reported.

According to NBC Channel 4 New York, the crash occurred around 2:30PM EST close to the I-295 interchange.

Box truck dangling from I-195 after multi-vehicle crash in Mercer County, New Jersey https://t.co/hj2NVJdqO4 pic.twitter.com/R419w9O1Gx — Philly Today 📰 (@215Today) May 9, 2019

LEFT DANGLING: A box truck involved in a multi-vehicle crash was left hanging from an Interstate 95 overpass in Hamilton Township, New Jersey; authorities are reporting multiple injuries but they do not believe any are life-threatening. https://t.co/xd6VHUN0Hg pic.twitter.com/iVoY10dOnD — World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) May 9, 2019

A Crane Is Being Used To Remove the Dangling Box Truck

CBS 3 Philly reports a crane is being used to remove the truck. Although multiple injuries have been reported, there haven’t been any deaths. Traffic is also able to pass on both sides of the dangling truck.

CBS 3 Philly also says that the GMC Envoy that was involved in the crash is damaged and off of the road. Police say there were an unknown amount of people taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Truck Driver Is Safe

NBC New York reports the truck slammed against the guard rail due to impact received via the other vehicles involved. The driver of the truck was removed from the vehicle and only suffered minor injuries.