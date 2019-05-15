Dillon Webb, ‘I Eat Ass’ Florida Man: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Dillon Webb was pulled over by a Columbia County sheriff on May 5th off of Highway 90 in Lake City, Florida. The police officer claimed Webb was violating Florida Statute 847.011, because of his “I EAT ASS” decal on the back of his truck.

According to dashcam footage, the officer claimed the sticker on the back of Webb’s truck was derogatory.

“How is it derogatory?” Webb asked.

“How is it not derogatory?” the officer said. “So some 10-year-old little kid sitting in the passenger seat of his momma’s vehicle looks over and reads that ‘I EAT ASS’ and asks his mom what it means, how is she going to explain that?”

“That’s the parent’s job, not my job,” Webb responded.

The officer then assigned Webb a court date, stating that the decal on the back of Webb’s window was a misdemeanor. After Webb agreed to the court date logistics, the officer asked him to remove a letter from his decal so that it wouldn’t be seen as an obscene message.

Webb refused, claiming his First Amendment rights were being violated.

Webb was then arrested and charged with resisting without violence and possession of obscene materials. He was released on a $2,500 bond.

1. Webb’s Charges Have Been Dropped According to Orlando Weekly, a letter was sent to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office on May 9th saying all charges have been dropped. The letter sent by Assistant State Attorney John Foster Durrett, stated the charges filed against 23-year-old Dillon Shane Webb have been dropped and his “I EAT ASS” decal is protected by the First Amendment.

“Having evaluated the evidence through the prism of Supreme Court precedent it is determined the Defendant has a valid defense to be raised under the First Amendment of our United States Constitution. Given such, a jury would not convict under these facts,” Durrett said in the letter.

2. Webb is Planning on Suing the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office

Since his arrest, Webb’s arrest and dropped charges have gotten coverage across the country. Because of the momentum and support Webb has gotten in the recent days, a representative for Webb has set up a GoFundMe page asking the public to help fund his legal battle with the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

“This is being set up to directly benefit Dillon Shane Webb. He is the person that was just arrested and then released for standing up for his and our 1st amendment right of freedom of speech by having a sticker on his truck that says ‘I EAT ASS’,” the GoFundMe description said. “It is all over the news and we would like to have this get some more traction as there to help him pay for his cost of having to pay for a 2500$ bond, over 200$ for having his truck towed, time from missed work and to pay for a lawyer to represent him against this Sheriff for standing up for his rights as well as yours.”

Webb’s attorney Andrew Bonderud told BuzzFeed News that Webb showed courage, standing up to the officer.

“I think it was brave of him to refuse to take down what he thought was protected speech,” Bonderud said. “I think it showed courage on his part.”

As of May 15th, Webb’s GoFundMe account has raised $1,314 out of his $15,000 goal.

3. Webb’s Lawyer Called the Sheriffs Involved Hypocrites

According to BuzzFeed News, Dillon Webb’s attorney, Andrew Bonderud, called the actions of the sheriff involved hypocritical.

Bonderud told BuzzFeed that the dashcam footage shows the deputy telling Webb that his decal was “derogatory” instead of “obscene.” Bonderud also noted that the officers involved discussed Webb’s truck, pointing out that the officer over the radio told the deputy to “tow his shit.”

“Not only were they wrong on the law, but they happen to be hypocrites,” Bonderud told BuzzFeed.

Bonderud added that Webb’s sticker “didn’t satisfy the rigorous standard to be found to be obscene,” which he told BuzzFeed “typically refers to something that is erotic in nature.” He also noted that the “I EAT ASS” sticker could be a euphemism for anything.

“The bottom line is that he and his friends thought it would be funny,” Bonderud told BuzzFeed, “and he shouldn’t end up in jail for making a joke like that.”

4. Webb Met With YouTube Star, Danny Duncan, About His Arrest

Dillon Webb’s fame seems to be just beginning. The 23-year-old Florida man met with YouTube star and notorious prankster Danny Duncan on May 9th.

Webb posted a photo of his interaction with Duncan on Facebook saying, “Got to meet a YouTube celebrity so it’s worth it.” Webb was sporting a t-shirt that read, “Legalize Eating Ass.”

Legalize eating ass pic.twitter.com/YoUbs19tOO — Danny Duncan (@DannyDuncan69) May 8, 2019

Duncan appeared to support Webb prior to meeting him, as he posted a screenshot of one of the articles describing Webb’s arrest to his Twitter account showcasing Webb’s mugshot with the caption, “Legalize eating ass.”

Webb has embraced his arrest as his Instagram and Twitter accounts are littered with photos of him posing with this truck decal and memes of the pro-asseating variety.

5. Webb has Garnered Support Throughout Social Media & the Internet

Not only has Webb raised over $1500 dollars through his GoFundMe account, but he has also earned general support of his First Amendment cause throughout the web.

One Twitter user claimed that a construction road sign in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida read, “Hell Yeah Brother I Eat Ass.”

This was taken at the beach in Fort Lauderdale, FL😂 pic.twitter.com/yXZQsuvk8i — mom bod enthusiast (@LordBrathwaite) May 8, 2019

Webb has also set up his own website, advertising “I EAT ASS” merchandise as well as pushing media links that have been covering Webb’s story.

With Webb and his attorney pursuing a lawsuit against the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, this story could be far from over, as the pro-buttock feasting message of Dillon Webb won’t be going away anytime soon.