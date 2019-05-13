Jacksonville ‘Active Armed Incident’ on Lannie Road

Jacksonville, Florida Sheriff’s officials are warning residents on the Northside to stay inside and call 911 if they see anything suspicious. They’re calling it an “active armed incident.”

“Please go inside your residence,” the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO) wrote at about 12:20 a.m. on May 13, 2019. “Do not go outside. We are dealing with an unknown armed and dangerous situation and it is not safe at this time to be outside. Lock doors and call 911 right away if you see or hear anything suspicious.”

🔺NORTHSIDE ALERT Please go inside your residence. Do not go outside. We are dealing with an unknown armed and dangerous situation and it is not safe at this time to be outside. Lock doors and call 911 right away if you see or hear anything suspicious. https://t.co/GDnpgIabg8 — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) May 13, 2019

Police were not more specific. About an hour before that, they wrote this on Twitter:

“🔺NORTHSIDE ALERT

#JSO is working an active armed incident in the 3300 block of Lannie Road. If police have not evacuated your residence personally you need to shelter in place.

REPEAT: SHELTER IN PLACE for your safety. Call 911 if you see or hear any suspicious activity.”

Police have not provided details of the incident. However, they did rule out a few things on their Facebook page. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to a person’s question on Facebook by writing, “It is not an escape.” Another person wrote, “Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Sounds awfully alot like an escape. Or a tornado..”

The Sheriff’s Department responded, “Neither.” Another person asked, “Prison farm escape?” Sheriff’s officials responded, “No.” But they didn’t elaborate.

Here’s what you need to know:

Jacksonville Media Reported a Large Police Presence

News4JAX reported that viewers have seen “a large police presence near the Jacksonville National Cemetery.” Police blocked off streets for several miles around the area, according to the television station.

First Coast News reported that the incident is in the “3300 block of Lannie Road. The road is blocked off at the Jacksonville National Cemetery.”

Further details had not yet been released.