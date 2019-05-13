Jimmy Carter Recovering After Breaking His Hip

The 39th President of the United States fell and broke his hip on Monday morning, according to a statement put out by the Carter Center.

The statement said President Carter fell on his way out to go turkey hunting. He was at his home in Plains, Georgia.

“While leaving to go turkey hunting this morning, former U.S. President Jimmy Carter fell at his home in Plains, Georgia,” the statement said. “He is recovering comfortably from surgery to repair a broken hip at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center in Americus, Georgia. His surgeon stated that the surgery was successful.”

Although President Carter did not make it out to hunt this morning, he is hopeful he will still get to get his share of hunting in.

“President Carter said his main concern is that turkey season ends this week, and he has not reached his limit. He hopes the State of Georgia will allow him to rollover the unused limit to next year,” the statement concluded.

President Carter 94-years-old and lives with his 91-year-old wife, Rosalynn.