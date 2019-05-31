Lindsay Glazer & Jacob Woloshin: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Former NBA player Scottie Pippen has sued comedian Lindsay Glazer and her husband, Jacob Woloshin, for allegedly causing more than $100,000 worth of damage to his mansion in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, while they were renting it. The couple denies the allegations.

In an amended court complaint filed on May 2, 2019, Pippen added the couple’s 5-year-old daughter to the lawsuit. Pippen claims that the child damaged the walls with crayons and markers. Glazer posted a reaction on Twitter, writing on May 29, “All jokes aside, who would have ever thought that @DennisRodman would be strengthening relations with North Korea, and Scottie ‘no tippin’ Pippen would be the crazy one suing little girls?”

Glazer and Woloshin paid $30,000 per month to rent Pippen’s mansion after their own home was damaged during Hurricane Irma, according to the lawsuit. They have asked the judge to strike certain aspects of Pippen’s complaint, such as references to Glazer’s alleged family history, as “scandalous” and “not relevant” to the lawsuit.

1. Scottie Pippen Accuses Glazer, Woloshin, & Their Preschool Daughter of Causing More Than $100,000 in Damage to the Mansion While They Were Renting It

Scottie Pippen’s amended complaint against Lindsay Glazer and Jacob Woloshin has made headlines because their daughter, a preschooler, was added to it. Page 9 of the complaint, which is embedded above, alleges that the couple allowed their young daughter to “deface certain elements of the property with markers, crayons, and/or cause damage of similar nature.” It states that as the girl’s parents, Glazer and Woloshin were responsible for her conduct. Heavy has blocked out the child’s name, which was listed later in the document in the attached lease agreement.

The lease agreement shows that Glazer and Woloshin’s rental was from October 13, 2017, through May 12, 2018. The agreed-upon rent was $30,000 per month, with $90,000 paid up front. The home was rented fully furnished.

Pippen alleges that while the family was living at the mansion, they caused damage worth approximately $109,317.62. He accuses them of allowing their pets to urinate on the furniture, damaged the front gate, damaged the home entertainment system, destroyed cabinet and drawers, failed to pay rent on time, failed to obtain renter’s insurance, and stole a Cuisinart knife set. Glazer is also accused of using the home for “commercial use” by hosting a standup comedy show there. Glazer and Woloshin dispute Pippen’s claims and argue that they were not responsible for alleged damage.

2. The Original Version of the Complaint Incorrectly Stated That Lindsay Glazer’s Family Was Worth More Than $4 Billion; Glazer Has Asked the Judge to Strike Parts of the Amended Lawsuit That Make Reference Her Her Family Background

The Tampa Bay Buccanneers and the Manchester United soccer club are owned by the Glazer family. In the original complaint filed in December of 2018, Scottie Pippen and his attorneys claimed that Lindsay Glazer was a member of this family and that the family has a net worth of more than $4.5 billion.

But Glazer says this is inaccurate. She clarified on her professional website that she is not a member of that “extremely wealthy Glazer family.” Glazer wrote on her website, “If I’m a member of that Glazer family, that’s news to me. If that were the case, we would have leased from Michael Jordan instead.”

The amended complaint, however, still does make reference to Glazer’s family background. It states that Glazer had reassured Pippen that she “came from a very prominent family” and that she “touted having domestic staff.”

On the flip side, the complaint also alleges that Glazer couldn’t actually afford the rent payments. Paragraph 10 states that Pippen’s mansion was more than three times the size of Glazer and Woloshin’s home. It alleges that Glazer used funds she received from her insurance company to make the security deposit for the rental.

Glazer has asked the judge to strike these sections of the complaint. Her attorney wrote in the “motion to strike” that the language about Glazer’s family and the size of her own home are “immaterial, impertinent, scandalous, insufficient as a matter of law and not relevant to Plaintiff’s claim.”

3. Lindsay Glazer is a Licensed Attorney & Uses the Nickname ‘AlphaBitch’ In Her Comedy

Lindsay Glazer was born and raised in Peoria, Illinois, according to her professional website. She has been a licensed attorney in the state of Florida since 2003 according to Avvo, a national database of attorneys. Glazer earned her law degree from Tulane University Law School and focuses on criminal defense.

As Glazer displays on her Twitter bio, she is an attorney by day and a comedian by night. She describes herself as the #AlphaBitch comedian.

Glazer’s sense of humor has been on display as the lawsuit with Scottie Pippen plays out. One of the allegations listed in the complaint is that Glazer and Jacob Woloshin stole a knife set from the home. Glazer started a GoFundMe campaign to help Pippen pay for his knife set, even though she disputes the notion that she and her husband stole anything from the house. She wrote on the page and on her website, “Former NBA champion Scottie Pippen is suing comedian Lindsay Glazer for damages to his home and a missing Cuisinart knife set. So, with all the attention this is creating, we’ve decided to help raise awareness for a great charity, which helps our military veterans. All of the money raised here will go directly to the Fisher House Foundation. Additionally, as a thank you to those of you who make a donation, we’ll go ahead and send Mr. Pippen the colorful replacement seen in the photo for his missing Cuisinart knife set.”

4. Jacob Woloshin Has Asked the Judge to Dismiss the Accusations Against Him Because He Did Not Sign the Lease

Jacob Woloshin, Lindsay Glazer’s husband, has asked the judge to remove him from the case. In a motion filed on May 24, 2019, Woloshin points out that he never personally signed the lease. His wife worked out the details with Scottie Pippen and signed the agreement.

It remains to be seen whether the judge will agree with Woloshin’s argument. On the lease, which you can see embedded in Fact #1 in this article, shows that Glazer wrote that Pippen’s home would be occupied by herself, her husband, their daughter, and their two pets.

Woloshin is a native of Cincinnati, Ohio. According to his Facebook page, he moved to Florida for college and graduated from the University of Miami. He wrote on his Linkedin page that he also obtained a master’s degree in architecture from the Unievrsity of Miami in 2007.

Woloshin is a principal at the firm Design House Associates. His bio on the firm’s website explains that Woloshin “has been involved in designing law firms, banquet halls and a train station. His philosophy has always been to create a unique property for the client that is both whimsical and well-thought out, so that the final product will last through time as a functional piece of art.”

Woloshin and Glazer got married in November of 2010.

5. Scottie Pippen Has Been Trying to Sell the Fort Lauderdale Mansion For More Than a Decade & The Lawsuit Caused Pippen to Lose Out on a Property Tax Break

Why Won’t Anyone Buy Scottie Pippen’s South Florida Mansion? https://t.co/KqGq3mO3c6 pic.twitter.com/V09qUdxDWc — Joe Speakman (@CbusUrbanAgent) May 4, 2019

Scottie Pippen’s Fort Lauderdale mansion has been on the market repeatedly over the past decade. The South-Florida Sun Sentinel reported that Pippen first put the house up for sale in September of 2007. Realtor.com shows that the home was priced at $16 million, but has since been dropped multiple times. The most recent asking price was listed as $9.8 million.

Pippen has been renting out the house as he attempts to sell it. The lawsuit against Lindsay Glazer and Jacob Woloshin brought attention to the fact that Pippen was not using the property as his primary residence. He had been receiving a tax break called a “homestead exemption,” but a homeowner receives that tax break only if they are living in the home full-time. The Sun-Sentinel reported that Pippen had to pay an extra $13,000 on his 2018 tax bill and that appraisers were not investigating Pippen’s previous tax payments.

