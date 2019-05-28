Kris Jenner Allegedly Had to Visit Hospital After Sexual Encounter with OJ Simpson

During an interview with Page Six, OJ Simpson’s former manager Norman Pardo relayed comments that Simpson made to him about an alleged sexual encounter with Kris Jenner in the 1990s. According to Pardo, during a joint vacation with Robert Kardashian and Kris Jenner (known then as Kris Kardashian) the three were in a hot tub one night when Robert decided to turn in early, leaving OJ and Kris alone.

“O.J. said he stood up” Pardo recounted to Page Six, “pulled his shorts down and, I’ll give you exactly what he said: ‘Her eyes bugged out of her head and I f***** that b**** until I broke her.” Norman was appalled by the story and OJ’s actions adding “That was as messed up as you can possibly get,”

Kris had to go to the hospital after the alleged encounter but OJ wasn’t sympathetic to Kris’ injury. “They had to take her to the hospital at 2 or 3 in the morning,” Pardo said. “She came to [O.J.’s] room and said, ‘Can you take me to the hospital?’ He said, ‘No. Have Rob do it.’”

The Kardashian’s divorced shortly after the alleged incident in 1991 and OJ and Nicole followed suit in 1992. Pardo thinks that the sexual encounter was at least partially responsible for the Kardashian’s divorce.

Robert represented OJ in his infamous trial for the murder of Nicole Brown Simpson. According to Pardo, the relationship between Robert and OJ was more business than friendship. “When O.J. was found not guilty, Robert Kardashian did not jump for joy,” Pardo said.

Kris denied the affair in 2013 in an interview with Touch Magazine, “This is an absolute lie and not true. I have never had an affair with O.J. Simpson,” Simpson also denied the affair in private conversations with a former prison guard. He told the guard he “would never tap” Kris.

There was a rumor going around last year that OJ was the father of Khloe Kardashian. An interviewer implied that OJ was the grandfather of True Thompson, Khloe and NBA player Tristan Thompson’s first child. OJ denied it, saying “”Well, for Bob, God bless his soul, yeah. But I don’t know for me. I don’t think for me. I didn’t have nothing to do with it,”

Neither Kris nor OJ has denied or confirmed Pardo’s recollection of events.