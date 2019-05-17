Tony Robbins’ Wife, Sage Robbins: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Sage Robbins is Tony Robbins’ wife. Prior to her marriage to Robbins, when she was married to another man (Canadian businessman John Lynch) she went by “Bonnie Lynch.” The pair were married in 2001. This marks Robbins’ second marriage: his first marriage was to Becky Robbins in 1984.

On Instagram, Robbins celebrated his 20th anniversary to Sage in February (likely marking the date they started seeing one another, as they’ve only been married for 18 years), on none other than Valentine’s Day. He wrote,

Today I am blessed to be celebrating 20 years with my wife, my love, my partner on this path, my Sage!! You are truly the most magnificent gift of my life. Living this mission with you is my greatest joy & I give thanks for the depth of your love today & every day. Your pure light is the oxygen to my soul.❤️

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Robbins & Sage Met at an Event; They Told Oprah it Was ‘Instant Love’

During an appearance on Oprah’s show in 2018, Sage and Robbins confirmed that it was “instant love.” Robbins said, “I was at an event, and I had literally just ended my previous relationship, i wasn’t interested in a relationship at all, and I saw her across the room and I could not break eye contact.”

Robbins said that he walked over to Sage in “slow motion” and they began a friendship. Sage was his “coach”, he explained, while he dated other people. Sage added, “When we met, I felt like I had come home. I never had felt more comfortable with a human being in my lifetime… I just felt like, ‘I was made to love this man.'”

They both confirmed it wasn’t sexual at first, but that they began to feel romantically attracted to one another about six months into knowing each other.

2. Sage Often Appears With Her Husband to Give Relationship Advice

Though Sage has not made a career out of giving inspirational and motivational speeches, she often appears alongside her husband to give advice to other couples on relationships.

Though Sage doesn’t appear to have her own social media, she often uses Robbins’ Instagram account to send her own messages. For example, she used his Instagram to wish him a happy birthday, releasing a video in which she said in part, “Happy, happy birthday. Thank you for the miracle of your life, hon. 20 years ago, God bless my life, my soul, my being…and it only continues to get that much more beautiful…I love you from my soul, Ton.”

3. Sage, Who Used to Go By ‘Bonnie,’ Is a Canadian & Health Food Store Clerk

According to The New York Post, Sage used to go by “Bonnie,” and worked as a health food store clerk for a period of time. It’s unclear why Sage changed her name.

Robbins often pays tribute to his wife on Instagram. On one such post, he wrote,

I’m so grateful to be married to my best friend, my love, and my Sage! We’ve shared 19 amazing years together — day after day, you show me what it means to LOVE and BE LOVED fully, completely, and with a depth that awakens my soul and spirit. LOVE is truly our most POWERFUL gift and I am privileged to share a lifetime of it with you. ❤️

4. Sage’s First Husband, John Lynch, Threatened to Sue Robbins for Being the Cause of His Marriage Dissolution

In June 2001, while Robbins and Sage were engaged, Sage’s former husband John Lynch, a Canadian businessman, told The Vancouver Sun that their relationship began while he was still married to the woman.

To The Sun, Sage said, “I had never heard of Tony Robbins when I separated from my husband. He had nothing whatsoever to do with our divorce.” Sage claimed that they met in 1999 and began dating in 2000 (which matches the timeline they explain to Oprah in the video above.)

Still, Lynch attempted to sue Robbins for “alienation of affection,” claiming that Robbins was the primary reason for his divorce. In response, Robbins sued Lynch and The Vancouver Sun for libel.

5. Robbins Has Four Children; Three With His First Wife, & One With His Former Girlfriend

Sage and Robbins do not have any of their own children; however, Robbins has four children from previous marriages. He had three children with his first wife, and one with a former girlfriend.