Vampire Facial: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

At least two people have been infected with HIV after receiving a new style of facial at a New Mexico spa. Both of the people received “vampire facials” at the VIP Spa in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Now, the government says that it’s offering free and confidential testing for HIV, hepatitis B and hepatitis C for anyone who had a procedure at the spa involving needles between May and September 2018. Health officials are warning that spa customers could have been exposed to HIV, hepatitis B and hepatitis C. Here’s what you need to know about the vampire facial:

1. ‘Vampire Facials’ Trigger Collagen Production & Can Make Skin Look Younger, Fresher & Tighter

Vampire facials are also known as “blood facials” or “plasma-rich protein” facials. The procedure uses the patient’s own blood to stimulate collagen production in the skin, which in turn can tighten, smooth, and improve skin tone. First, the practitioner takes a small sample of the patient’s own blood. They extract platelets from the sample and then inject the protein-rich blood sample into the patient’s face and forehead, using a process called “microneedling.” Microneedling is exactly what it sounds like: it’s the process of making many tiny injections across a small area.

Plastic surgeons say that microneedling stimulates collagen production. So does an injection of plasma. The combination of plasma injection with microneedling creates a highly effective means of stimulating collagen production, which can leave skin looking fresher, younger, and smoother. Doctors say that injecting plasma under the skin “tricks” the body into thinking that there’s been an injury, which makes the body go into healing mode. That can lead to younger-looking, fresher skin.

Health experts say that this procedure is perfectly safe as long as it is carried out with clean, sterile needles. But if the micro-needling pen or the other equipment is not disposed of or properly sterilized, then it could spread blood-borne diseases from one patient to another. Blood-borne diseases include HIV, hepatitis B, and hepatitis C.

2. Kim Kardashian Helped Popularize Vampire Facials After She Posted A Bloody Selfie Back in 2013

Some Instagram users are lashing out at Kim Kardashian, who they say should never have encouraged people to get “vampire facials.” Kardashian put up a selfie with blood on her face back in 2013. The photo features Kardashian lying in what seems to be a hospital bed, holding a bloody washcloth in one hand. There’s a thin layer of blood on her forehead, cheeks, and chin; she’s smiling after her facial.

One Instagram user wrote, “And now people in New Mexico have contracted HIV due to vampire facial B.S.” Another said that Kardashian should never have used her influence to encourage others to get the vampire facials done, writing, “adults are simply large children; children often fall symptom to “monkey see monkey do” syndrome. Fault is a 2-way street; the blame is never 1-way. You’re responsible for what you influence others to do, that is, if you’re a considerate, responsible, appropriate individual.”

Health officials say that vampire facials don’t have to be dangerous. As long as they’re performed using clean needles, the procedure is perfectly safe. But if the procedure is done with old, non-sterilized needles, then blood-borned diseases can spread from one patient to another. Blood-borne diseases include HIV, hepatitis B, and hepatitis C.

3. The Health Department Shut Down the VIP Spa Last Year, Citing Concerns Over Unsafe Practices

The New Mexico Department of Health inspected the VIP Spa last year, on September 7, 2018. That’s when inspectors said they saw unsafe practices which, they said, could potentially spread blood-borne infections, such as HIV, hepatitis B, and hepatitis C to clients. The spa was shut down after the inspection. This year, two people who had used the spa were diagnosed with HIV, which experts say could have been caused if unsterilized needles were used to perform the vampire facials.

The New Mexico health department says that anyone who had a procedure done at the VIP Spa involving needles should get tested for HIV, hepatitis B, and hepatitis C. “While over 100 VIP Spa clients have already been tested, NMDOH is reaching out to ensure that testing and counseling services are available for individuals who received injection related services at the VIP Spa,” said Kathy Kunkel, NMDOH Cabinet Secretary. “Testing is important for everyone as there are effective treatments for HIV and many hepatitis infections.”

4. Kim Kardashin Said She Regretted Her Vampire Facial & Wouldn’t Do It Again

Kim Kardashian famously got a vampire facial done in 2013; after she posted a selfied showing the aftermath of the operation, the procedure became wildly popular. Critics say Kardashian should never have popularized the procedure, which may have led to two people becoming infected with HIV. Experts say the vampire facial is perfectly safe if it’s done with clean needles. But when practitioners use unsterilized needles, blood-borne diseases can spread from one patient to another.

Kardashian said that the procedure was painful and that she wouldn’t have it done again. “It was really rough and painful for me,” she said at the time, explaining that, since she was pregnant when she got the facial, she couldn’t use a numbing agent to ease the pain.

5. Doctors Sometimes Use a Similar Procedure to Help Heal Joint Damage

Orthopaedic doctors have injected PRP, or plasma-rich protein, to heal injured joints for many years. Doctors use a process similar to the process used in vampire facials to help patients with injuries to their ankles, knees and elbows. The process involves taking a small sample of a patient’s own blood and then putting it through a centrifuge to extract plasma, the part of the blood which stimulates clotting after an injury. Doctors say that injecting the plasma rich protein back into the patient tricks the body into thinking that there’s been an injury. The body then goes into over-drive trying to repair the injury, which stimulates the production of collagen and new cells.

The procedure is safe as long as practitioners use clean, sterile needles to carry it out. Health officials say that the VIP Spa in New Mexico re-used needles and carried out other unsafe practices which could lead to blood-borne diseases. Two of the spa’s clients, who had vampire facials performed at the spa, have been diagnosed with HIV.