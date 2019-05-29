WATCH: Burglars Dressed as DEA Agents Attempt to Break Into Home

Police officials in Pearland, Texas are warning residents to be on the lookout for two men dressed in fake DEA gear.

According to KHOU, officials say both men dressed in black long sleeves with the letters “D-E-A” across their shirts were armed with handguns.

The two men were caught on camera banging on a resident’s home at about 7:15PM CDT yelling, “DEA! DEA!”

KPRC reports that police say the individual who was in the house the two suspects were knocking on the door of called the police. The resident told officials the two men drove off in a black Chevrolet SUV with a paper license plate.

Police are still searching for the men, per KPRC.

The video was caught on a Ring doorbell.