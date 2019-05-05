What’s the 2 Million ‘Likes’ Wendy’s Spicy Chicken Nuggets Twitter Challenge?

So Saturday Chance the Rapper was craving Wendy’s Spicy Chicken Nuggets. He posted a positive affirmations tweet Saturday: the day will be good, he will succeed and, importantly he prayed for the spicy nuggets that come and go.

His prayer was heard by Wendy’s.

But at first, with a ‘you-never-know response. But in Wendy’s next tweet, something really cool thing happened.

Which proves that Twitter s not a just a place for people to yell at each other.

Here’s what you need to know:

Chance the Rapper Likes Wendy’s Spicy Chicken Nuggets so Much he Prayed For Them & Posted it to Twitter

Positive Affirmations for today: I WILL have a good day, I Will succeed today, Wendy’s WILL bring back spicy nuggets at some point please please Lord let it be today. — Chance The Rapper Album in July (@chancetherapper) May 4, 2019

Actually, Chance pleaded.

“Positive Affirmations for today: I WILL have a good day, I Will succeed today, Wendy’s WILL bring back spicy nuggets at some point please please Lord let it be today.”

Wendy’s heard him though he didn’t even tag them. But the initial response was what one might expect, save with a clever reference.

It won’t be today, but there’s always a chance — Wendy's (@Wendys) May 4, 2019

“It won’t be today, but there’s always a chance.” (Emphasis provided by this author.)

But after giving it some thought, Wendy’s created a challenge.

Wendy’s is no Fool. The ‘People in Charge’ Blessed a Crazy Challenge

Y’all keep asking, so here’s your chance.

The people in charge say if you guys can get our tweet (this one right here) to 2 Million likes, they will bring SPICY CHICKEN NUGGETS BACK.

Let’s freakin’ do this! https://t.co/qrtvWXjj9V — Wendy's (@Wendys) May 4, 2019

Wow. Wendy’s went there. At once an insanely smart marketing opportunity and also a chance to do something cool on Twitter.

“Y’all keep asking, so here’s your chance. The people in charge say if you guys can get our tweet (this one right here) to 2 Million likes, they will bring SPICY CHICKEN NUGGETS BACK. Let’s freakin’ do this!”

Inexplicably, Wendy’s Tweet Has, As of This Post, 1.2 Million Likes. Twitter Itself Chimed in

There’s a chance you’ll pull this off — Twitter (@Twitter) May 4, 2019

One clever tweet by Wendy’s followed another and within a day, the tweet had one million ‘likes.’

That’s when Twitter jumped in.

“There’s a chance you’ll pull this off.”

The Tweet Phenom of 2017 Was All About Wendy’s Nuggets, Albeit Not the Spicy Ones, So This Isn’t Its First Rodeo

HELP ME PLEASE. A MAN NEEDS HIS NUGGS pic.twitter.com/4SrfHmEMo3 — Carter Wilkerson (@carterjwm) April 6, 2017

Remember when Carter Wilkerson blew up the Internet and retweet records? So in 2017, then then-16-year-old asked Wendy’s how many retweets he would need to receive a year’s supply of nuggets for free. Yeah, close to 4 million retweeted Wilkerson.

Wendy’s knows what it’s doing, for sure.

If Wendy’s Tweet, Inspired by Chance the Rapper, Makes it to the 2 Million Mark, it Could be Among the Top Tweets in History

"No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin or his background or his religion…" pic.twitter.com/InZ58zkoAm — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 13, 2017

The hands-down most popular tweet ever is Barack Obama’s in 2017.

“No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin or his background or his religion…”

The Wendy’s tweet is no Barack Obama tweet in terms of context, obviously. But nonetheless, if it makes it to 2 million, it may be among the top tweets ever.

This spicy chicken nuggets tweet challenge could make it. It really could.

Stay tuned.