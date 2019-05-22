Zoo Euthanizes Flamingo After Serious Injury Caused by Rock-Throwing Child

A zoo in Illinois whose logo includes a flamingo, has euthanized one of its mascot pink birds after an unnamed child struck it with a rock, breaking its leg. The injures were so severe that the bird had to be destroyed.

A zoo official told media that the child was “skipping a rock” into the Flamingo habitat and struck the bird. But added that the injuries were so serious it could not be saved.

The director of the Bloomington, Illinois-owned Miller Park Zoo called the incident “a truly unfortunate accident” and said the zoo “was working with the juvenile’s family to move forward,” according to local media.

‘A Truly Unfortunate Accident’

Zoo director Jay Tetzloff said in an email that “A juvenile guest accidentally injured a flamingo on Monday by skipping a rock into the habitat. Unfortunately, staff determined the best course of action given the animal’s injuries was to euthanize the bird.”

He said the flamingo’s leg was broken by the rock.

“This was a truly unfortunate accident, and we are working with the juvenile’s family to move forward,’ said Tetzloff…”

Some Are Asking Where Were the Parents & Others Say Kids Make Mistakes & Accidents Happen

Perhaps the most popular and ‘liked’ comment about the killing of the flamingo was posted on a local media’s report of the incident on Facebook.

Tim Schweska wrote, “Another crotch gremlin not being properly supervised, & a gorgeous bird lost because of it.”

Mary Catherine O’Brien asked, “Where the hell were the parents!”

Bridget Hansen Milik said it was an accident: “It was a child. It was a mistake. Wow I guess none of u ever made a mistake as a child?”

But Jessica Lynn wrote, “Uh, that must have been an awful hard skipped rock.”

Flamingos From Africa & the Mediterranean Are Part of the Exhibit Opened in 2016

The flamingo exhibit opened in 2016 and includes flamingos from Africa.