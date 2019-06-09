Arizona Fire Map: List of Fires Near Me Right Now

A number of active fires are burning right now in Arizona, including the Woodbury Fire in the Superstition Mountains, the Coldwater Fire in Central Arizona, the Maroon Fire, and the Mountain Fire near Bartlett Lake. Read on for more details.

According to Inciweb, multiple wildfires are burning in Arizona.

You can see an interactive fire map for the Arizona area here, provided by NWCG.gov. An embedded version is below, but click on the link to see a full version.

Here are the fires currently in Arizona. Many of them are prescribed fires that are set purposefully by officials to help prevent bigger wildfires from starting and spreading. These fires are listed in alphabetical order, including the Mountain Fire and the Coldwater Fire.

Coldwater Fire

This fire is 4,700 acres and 4 percent contained as of June 8, according to Inciweb. Inciweb noted: “The Coldwater Fire continues to burn in an area approximately four miles south of Clints Well and, at its closest point, approximately one mile east of state Route 87. The fire has been mainly creeping through the understory. On Friday June 7, 2019, crews conducted burnout operations causing a 2,400 acre increase bringing the total burned acres to 4,700.”

The fire was caused by lightning and is four miles south of Clints Well.

Deer Fire

#DeerFire 🔥 discovered May 26, 2019, 5:40 AM UTC – unofficial report.#TuolumneCounty @stanislaus_nf; Near Cedar Ridge, CA. ~95mi NNW of Fresno, CA. See officials for safety info. May be incorrect; disclaimers in images. pic.twitter.com/gyntd1QEmm — Wildfire Bot (CA) – Unofficial 🔥🤖 (@CaliFireBot) May 26, 2019

This fire is listed at NIFC. It’s in the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest and is 570 acres and 0 percent contained. It’s eight miles south of Alpine.

Hoyle Fire

This fire is 100 percent contained but still listed on Inciweb’s site. It was caused by lightning and grew to 503 acres. Some smoke may still be visible.

Kaibab NF South Zone Prescribed Fire

This is a prescribed fire from late April, listed on Inciweb. It’s 5,200 acres and is 10 miles southeast of Williams. On June 7 Inciweb noted: “Fire managers on the south zone of the Kaibab National Forest will continue operations on multiple prescribed fire projects on both the Williams and Tusayan Ranger Districts over the next several days and into next week as conditions remain optimal for beneficial burn treatments… Smoke may be highly visible at times from roadways and communities adjacent to these burns.”

Maroon Fire

This wildfire is currently 8,605 acres and is about 18 miles northeast of Flagstaff off Leupp Road near Maroon Crater, Inciweb noted. It’s 50 percent contained, so although it’s grown nearly eight times in a week it’s also increased containment significantly too. So containment efforts are working well with this fire.

Inciweb notes: “Containment will continue to increase over the next few weeks as firefighters identify and extinguish sources of heat along containment lines. Crews will continue with the removal of hazardous trees along travel corridors for public and firefighter safety.”

This fire is unique because the Maroon Crater was used for WWII artillery training and unexploded ordnance might still be off the designated roads, Inciweb noted. The fire has transitioned back to a Type 4 fire and fire teams will continue to secure holding features and reduce fire-related roadway hazards.

Mountain Fire

This fire is 7,225 acres as of June 8 at 5:11 p.m. and 0 percent contained. It was caused by human activity with the exact cause under investigation. It’s eight miles east of the Cave Creek Ranger District Office. It was first reported June 7 at noon and is completely in the Tonto National Forest, burning east and northeast toward Horseshoe and Bartlett Lake, Inciweb noted. The Bartlett Dam Road is closed due to the fire at the intersection of Cave Creek Road.

This family came from Peoria to get to Lake Bartlett but that’s not going to happen. They came to a stop at this road closure to find out about the #mountainfire and mandatory evacuations. #fox10phoenix pic.twitter.com/4PRn0LdaN4 — Justin Lum Fox 10 (@jlumfox10) June 8, 2019

Mandatory evacuations were issued for Bartlett Lake and Horseshoe recreational areas, but movement continues to be north/northeast away from communities.

#MountainFire Update: 7,225 ac, 243 personnel; @mcsoaz assisting with a mandatory evacuation of Bartlett Lake users/campers who remained in the area after the voluntary evacuation implemented yesterday. Movement of the fire continues to be N/NE away from communities. #AZFire — Tonto NF (@TontoForest) June 8, 2019

Inciweb noted: “As the winds die down this evening, smoke will settle into to valleys and people living near the Tonto National Forest may smell smoke. This is normal overnight airflow and not a cause for concern.”

Slide Fire

This fire started May 1 and has not been updated on Inciweb since May 7. It was caused by lighting and is being managed. It is not an out-of-control fire. It’s 72 acres and burning 65 miles south of St. George, Utah.

Spring/Summer Prescribed Fire

This is another prescribed fire burning 10 miles north of Flagstaff. The size is about 1,190 acres and it will be a one-day operation.

White Wing Fire

This fire was burning northwest of Phoenix and grew to more than 2,700 acres in size, AZ Central shared. It’s west of Wittmann and was burning south of State Route 74, moving north. The fire is now 100 percent contained.

Woodbury Fire

JUST IN: First pictures of the #WoodburyFire burning in the Superstition Mountains northwest of Superior, AZ #AZFire pic.twitter.com/fdPdpi0Zf6 — Jerry Ferguson (@geraldferguson) June 9, 2019

The Woodbury fire is in the Superstition Mountains northwest of Superior, Arizona. It’s 150 acres as of the evening of June 8 and no structures are currently threatened.

Fire crews are working the Woodbury Fire in the Superstition Mountains, northwest of Superior. No structures or communities threatened at this time. #WoodburyFire @AzEIN_EBS @PinalCounty @azstateforestry @inciweb — Pinal County OEM (@PinalCountyOEM) June 9, 2019

Driving home from dinner on the 202 Santan freeway, we could see this fire in the #Superstitions. Looks like it’s close to the #PeraltaTrail. 😢 pic.twitter.com/n0CpA4nwGU — Lisa Webb (@southwestshots) June 9, 2019

Too close for comfort. Were watching the flames come over the Superstitions now. Just cant get a picture of them. #woodburyfire #Arizona #SuperstitionMountains pic.twitter.com/4JHISBkKgB — Shylah (@Shy_not_shy91) June 9, 2019

This is a developing story.