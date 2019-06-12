Boy Killed in Houston Crash

A 3-year-old boy was killed in Houston when his mom hit him on Richmond Avenue in the city’s west side, according to Houston Police Department.
Houston Police Lt. Thurston Roberson called the crash “an unfortunate accident.” He said the mother is cooperating with the investigation.
Houston Police confirmed the child died at a hospital. He was hit in the 10800 block of Richmond Avenue near Alief, police said. Police are continuing their investigation into the crash. Police tweeted a picture of a residential area. They described the crash as an “accident.”
Reporter Brett Buffington of KHOU Channel 11 said the boy’s mother was backing up in her SUV when she ran over the child in The Grand at Westchase apartment complex.
Buffington said drivers should avoid Richmond Avenue near West Beltway 8.
This story will be updated as more information is released.