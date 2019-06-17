Chris Mattei: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Chris Mattei, 41, is an American lawyer and former Assistant United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut. He’s currently representing the families of the Sandy Hook victims who are suing InfoWars owner and internet provocateur Alex Jones for defamation. Alex Jones previously implied that the 2012 Sandy Hook Massacre, which left 20 children dead, was a “giant hoax” and “completely fake.”

According to the lawsuit, Jones’ comments led to a campaign of “physical confrontation and harassment, death threats, and a sustained barrage of harassment and verbal assault on social media” against the families of Sandy Hook victims. InfoWars followers allegedly asked the victims families for death certificates or photos of their children to prove they were killed. Several families had to move to escape the constant abuse.

The case took a weird turn this week when Alex Jones claimed he was the victim of a malware attack that planted child pornography on InfoWars servers. This led to a 5-minute profanity-laden tirade from Jones on his show where he singled out Chris Mattei as the person responsible for the supposed attack.

“We all know who did it,” Jones said. He then offered money to anybody who could find the person that planted the images. “You’re trying to set me up with child porn, I’m going to get your ass. One million dollars, one million dollars you little gang member. One million dollars to put your head on a pike. One million dollars, bitch. I am going to get your ass,” Jones screamed. “You’re not going to ever defeat Texas you sacks of shit.”

As part of the discovery process, Jones was required to submit email metadata from InfoWars servers to the court. In a motion filed on Monday from Chris Mattei, he describes how Jones’ team emailed a batch of metadata files that contained child pornography. Mattei’s team “identified an image that appeared to be child pornography” which is a “serious federal crime” then notified the FBI who is currently conducting an investigation into the matter. Mattei also alleges that Jones threatened him several times in the InfoWars video.

1. Chris Mattei Has Been Involved in Several High Profile Cases

Chris Mattei is no stranger to handling high profile cases. He made a name for himself as Assistant United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut and specialized in corruption.

His most famous case came when he prosecuted three-term Connecticut Governor John G. Rowland for conspiracy and several other charges stemming from Rowland’s two federal election campaigns. Rowland was eventually found guilty of 7 charges including obstructing justice, conspiracy, falsifying documents relied on by federal regulators and other violations of campaign finance laws. He was sentenced to 30 months in Federal prison.

He led the conviction of Robert Braddock Jr. who was accused of conspiring to violate campaign finance laws through disguising the source of $30,000 in contributions made to Donovan’s campaign. Braddock was found guilty and sentenced to 38 months in Federal prison.

He also led the prosecution of Geroge Gallo, former Connecticut Republican State Party Chairman and Chief of Staff for the Connecticut House of Representatives. Gallo was accused and eventually convicted of Federal mail fraud and receiving $117,000 in kickbacks from a Florida direct mail and printing company for sending Republican legislative candidates to their business. Gallo received a year in prison.

2. He Almost Ran for Governor of Connecticut

In April 2017, Chris Mattei announced via a YouTube video that he was running for Governor of Connecticut. He was the third Democrat to announce his candidacy and was planning to run on a platform of anti-corruption based on his record of prosecuting and convicting corrupt government officials.

Mattei switched to running for Attorney General and was hit with an elections complaint from Timothy J. Sullivan, an organizer for the carpenters union, who wrote in his complaint ““Accordingly, the Mattei for CT committee, and candidate Chris Mattei, seem to be campaigning illegally, and have been doing so since late July. I would like SEEC to investigate.”

Mattei raised $222,000 through his exploratory committee and later rolled over the money to his Attorney General campaign. Mattei claimed the complaint was politically motivated and was never prosecuted or charged with any crimes.

3. He Ran for Attorney General and Lost in the Primaries

After he explored a run for Connecticut Governor and decided not to run, Mattei did run for Attorney General of Connecticut. He ran as a Democrat and lost the primary to William Tong who received 119,574 votes to Mattei’s 53,822. Tong went on to win the election, beating Republican Susan Hatfield by a margin of 82,000 votes.

Mattei continues to post on his campaign pages and is expected to run for office again in the future.

4. He Said the Mueller Report Was a ‘Strong Case for Corruption’ and Thought Paul Manafort Should Have Received a Harsher Sentence

Chris Mattei was an outspoken critic when it came to the handling of the Mueller Report and Manafort trial. When asked about the evidence laid out in the Mueller report by NBC Connecticut, Mattei replied, “Let me put it this way, I’ve prosecuted obstruction cases on far less evidence than is contained in the Mueller report.”

Following the Paul Manafort sentencing, Mattei started a thread on Twitter that criticized the sentence. “As a former federal prosecutor, what bothers me most about this sentence is not that it fails to account for the appalling nature of Manafort’s conduct, though it clearly does.” he wrote, “I prosecuted people whose crimes were less serious than Manafort’s crimes. People who were less culpable and brazen than Manafort. People who showed remorse and made efforts to reform themselves after their arrest. And, yet, were sentenced to more time in jail than Manafort.”

5. He’s a Father to Three Boys

Chris Mattei has three children with his wife Joy Anderson Mattei. They currently live in Hartford, CT.