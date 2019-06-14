Claudine De Niro, Cuba Gooding Jr’s Girlfriend: 5 Fast Facts

Claudine De Niro, 40, is an entrepreneur and real estate agent that has been romantically linked to Cuba Gooding Jr. Page Six reported that the two started seeing each other in October 2018 when they were spotted together at celebrity hot spot Acme. Though the two appeared to be dating, a source close to them told Page Six “I wouldn’t say they are dating, but they are hooking up,”

They were also seen hanging out frequently during Art Basel Miami where a source told Page Six “She was on his arm,” adding, “They looked to be very much a couple.” Neither Cuba or Claudine have confirmed their relationship despite being seen together as recently as June 6.

Cuba Gooding Jr. was recently arrested in New York City after he allegedly groped a clubgoer during a night of drinking at a rooftop bar in Midtown Manhattan. The Oscar-winning actor was charged with one count of misdemeanor forcible touching. Surveillance video from the Magic Hour Rooftop Lounge in NYC shows that Claudine De Niro was sitting in between Cuba Gooding and the accuser when the incident occurred. While Cuba was being arrested and processed, a second woman came forward and alleges that he groped her backside 10 years ago at a club in Manhattan.

The “Jerry Maguire” actor has maintained his innocence in both cases and his lawyers said in a statement “An extensive review of the available video taken that evening reveals that there was absolutely no criminal conduct and inappropriate conduct on the part of Cuba Gooding Jr., and it completely exonerates him from any criminal conduct,”

Claudine De Niro has not commented on the incident. The two are apparently still dating.

Here’s what you need to know:

Claudine De Niro was previously married to Raphael De Niro, celebrity real estate broker and son of legendary actor Robert De Niro. They were separated in 2015 and Raphael filed for divorce in 2016. They were both associate brokers at Prudential Douglas Elliman Real Estate in New York and worked together in the ‘De Niro Group’ sales unit. They have three children together.

She joined Instagram around the time of their divorce and posted a few cryptic messages about it, including one that says “don’t give everything to people who give you nothing”.

Claudine and Cuba both met while they were going through divorces. Cuba filed for divorce from his wife of 20 years, Sara Kapfer, in 2018. Their divorce proceedings are also still in progress.

Claudine has become a busy entrepreneur after her divorce with Raphael De Niro. She’s still a licensed real estate agent at Prudential Douglas Elliman Real Estate in New York and has added “Luxury Travel Consultant” to her ever-growing list of job titles.

She currently works for In The Know Experiences, and according to her Instagram profile she offers “hotels, villas, yachts, jets, VIP events & tickets & everything else along the way.” She refers to herself as a “professional traveler” and has traveled extensively through the U.S., Europe, South America, and the Caribbean.

Back in September 2017, The Daily Mail reported that Claudine De Niro was being sued for discrimination by her former nanny, Linda Williams. Linda accused Claudine of ‘harassment and racial discrimination’ and creating a “hostile work environment permeated with intimidation, ridicule and insult.”

Claudine allegedly told Williams in 2014 “I wouldn’t have hired you if I had known you were black.” Linda added her name to an existing lawsuit filed by Thais Dilazary who claimed De Niro withheld wages and refused to pay overtime despite requiring her to work 60+ hours a week.

Raphael De Niro’s mother, Diahnne Abbott, is African-American. Raphael and Claudine’s children are partially black. Claudine herself is 25% African-American, her mother is from Haiti and her Grandmother is from Cameroon.

The Nannys were hired by the Bell Family Employment Agency who allegedly noted that Claudine “has a high rate of [staff] turnover due to the treatment of employees, including nannies, housekeepers and domestic workers.”

4. She’s Listed as a Producer on the Movie “Crown Vic”

Claudine De Niro is listed as a producer on Gregg Bello and Alec Baldwin’s Tribeca Film Festival project Crown Vic. The synopsis of the film says the movie “Follows one memorable night in the life of LAPD officer Ray Mandel while hunting two cop killers on the loose.” The film was released on April 29, 2019 and received an 80% “fresh” score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Screen Media recently bought North American rights to the film which was written and directed by Joel Souza.

Claudine De Niro co-founded “Mostly Moms” with Morgan Shara, the founder of “In the KNow Events”, a company that De Niro also works at. According to their website, the company started as “a way for influential NYC Downtown moms to unite” but grew to include women of all ages with the goal to “unite like-minded magical women in their communities in exclusive yet laid back environments — attracting only good vibes and open hearts.”

The company throws events in Manhattan and Miami that women can sign up for via their website. There are currently no upcoming events listed. According to their Instagram, their last event was held in Miami on April 25, 2019.