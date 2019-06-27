WATCH: Cory Booker’s Look as Beto O’Rourke Speaks Spanish

Some people felt that Cory Booker’s look won the first Democratic debate. Minimally, it won the Internet. Beto O’Rourke spoke Spanish during the Wednesday debate, and, well, here’s how Booker responded:

Cory Booker's face while Beto O'Rourke speaks in Spanish LMAO pic.twitter.com/9aaPALihfC — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) June 27, 2019

The still photos were pretty funny too.

Cory Booker Makes Hilarious Face At Debate While Beto Speaks Spanish & Becomes Meme https://t.co/rEbg35e3gB pic.twitter.com/nyXXfS5l42 — WBC News (@latestupdate6) June 27, 2019

Especially blown up. It’s not quite Crying Jordan, but still.

Tonight's memes: – Hearing about the control booth/ technical difficulties

– not being able to legitimatly answer an entire question

-Cory Booker pic.twitter.com/Nxhm05ciqm — ☠ 𝕱𝖑𝖔𝖔𝖗 🎩🦇🖤 #Gothic (@Floorcina) June 27, 2019

Of course, Booker also spoke (somewhat more halting) Spanish later on in the debate (as did Julian Castro), so maybe the New Jersey Senator was just annoyed that Beto beat him to it. Or something like that. Whatever Booker was thinking, the jokes and memes flew as Twitter went wild for the moment.

Both Beto O'Rourke and Cory Booker spoke Spanish during the first night of the Democratic debates — and the other candidates took notice pic.twitter.com/8BrtOgKPh7 — NowThis (@nowthisnews) June 27, 2019

Here’s what you need to know:

Booker Says O’Rourke ‘Laid a Gauntlet Down’

"I can't really remember… I just knew he had laid a gauntlet down," said a chuckling Cory Booker in response to a viral photo in which he appeared to be giving a "side eye" to rival Beto O'Rourke who was speaking in Spanish. #DemDebate https://t.co/wpHLm2ll5S pic.twitter.com/8tlNIW0uSh — CNN (@CNN) June 27, 2019

CNN asked Booker about that viral moment and he responded, “I can’t really remember… I just knew he had laid a gauntlet down.”

Anderson Cooper accused him of giving O’Rourke “amazing side eye.”

“I was talking a little bit with Castro. Both of us knew as people who can speak Spanish that we were going to bring it as well…I realized there are a lot of bilingual people, even trilingual, in this race, and I’m happy to have those skills,” Booker chuckled.

Beto O’Rourke Was Raised in El Paso, Texas But He’s Irish

As for Beto O’Rourke, his Spanish-speaking derives from his time growing up in El Paso, Texas, but he’s not Latino. He’s Irish, despite his Spanish-sounding nickname.

His legal name is actually Robert Francis O’Rourke.

O’Rourke’s father is a judge in El Paso named Patrick Francis “Pat” O’Rourke, who is descended from Irish immigrants who came to the United States three generations ago. The Miami Herald reported that Beto is not Latino; rather he’s a fourth-generation Irish-American with a Spanish nickname given to him in childhood by his father. Beto is the Spanish shorthand for Robert, according to the Miami Herald.

O’Rourke is Irish in heritage on both sides.

According to Irish Central, Beto O’Rourke’s great-great-grandfather Bernard O’Rourke “was born in Glencar, North Leitrim on November 30, 1830, and he died in a buggy accident on August 28, 1896, in Talmadge, Otoe County Nebraska.”

The site reports that O’Rourke’s mother is also of Irish heritage. His mother’s family comes from Ireland, too, according to Irish Central, which has elaborately traced O’Rourke’s family tree, a summary of which you can read here.

Beto O’Rourke is from the border town of El Paso, Texas. “I realized I wasn’t a New Yorker. I’m a Texan, an El Pasoan,” O’Rourke once told The Dallas Morning News. O’Rourke is fluent in Spanish, according to the newspaper.

His father, Pat O’Rourke, gave his son the nickname. He felt that nicknames were common in Mexico and border towns and “if he ever ran for office in El Paso, the odds of being elected in this mostly Mexican-American city were far greater with a name like Beto than Robert Francis O’Rourke,” The Dallas Morning News reported. In addition, Beto’s grandfather was also named Robert.

“My parents have called me Beto from day one, and it’s just — it’s kind of a nickname for Robert in El Paso. It just stuck,” O’Rourke told CNN.