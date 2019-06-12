Kim Goldman, Ron Goldman’s Sister Speaks Out

Kim Goldman, Ron Goldman’s sister, spoke out for the 25th anniversary of the murder of her brother and Nicole Brown Simpson Wednesday.

“I usually reserve the peace and quiet of the day to myself,” Kim Goldman told ABC News. “This is the year of confronting.”

She asked to meet O.J. Simpson, wanting the satisfaction of seeing her brother’s killer in shackles, she told the Los Angeles Times. She refused after he agreed to meet with her on the condition of signing a non-disclosure agreement to cover the conversation.

Wednesday morning she tweeted, “Today is about you big brother. You will always be my person.”