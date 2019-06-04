Lawrence Leathers Dead: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Lawrence Leathers is dead after an encounter with a romantic rival in the stairwell of a Bronx apartment building on Sunday, June 2, 2019, according to New York Daily News.

The outlet also reported that the 37-year-old Grammy-winning jazz drummer was allegedly punched in the head by girlfriend Lisa Harris during the brawl and placed in a chokehold by her ex-boyfriend Sterling Aguilar.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Leathers Was Best Known For His Jazz Drumming

In a 2012 video from Capsulocity, the Michigan native talks about his beginnings. Leathers’ older brother became his mentor, which kicked off a career that lasted over 20 years. There was something about the feeling, the beat, that spoke to him.

“I was about seven or eight, going to church,” he said. “I was like man I want to play the drums. I got to play these.”

According to Lansing State Journal, Leathers graduated from Sexton High School and attended classes at Michigan State University’s School of Music and the Julliard School in New York. He left Julliard after two years to pursue a full-time music career.

“We all felt he was out of his mind when he did that,” Brandon Leathers told LSJ. “Who quits Julliard? If anything, Julliard cuts you.

The artist went on to win two Grammy Awards. Leathers played in the backing trio for Cecile McLorin Salvant and he is featured on, “For One to Love” and “Dreams and Daggers”, both of which won Grammy Awards for best jazz vocal album.

2. Leathers Was Killed Over a Love Triangle Dispute

According to New York Daily News, Leathers lived with his girlfriend, Lisa Harris, in his apartment on E. 141st St. in the Bronx’s Mott Haven section.

“They had a party the night before, and I figured he just OD’ed,” Leathers’ landlord told the outlet. “Oh my God, there was a murder in my house.”

The outlet reported that the pair were celebrating Harris’ graduation from CUNY and her plans to become a schoolteacher.

According to News 12 The Bronx, police have arrested Lisa Harris and her ex-boyfriend Sterling Aguilar and charged them both with assault.

3. Leathers’ Last Post on Instagram Was a ‘Goodbye’

“Goodbye,” the text in the photo reads. “It’s been real.”

The photo was posted on Leathers’ Instagram account on Sunday, June 2. The post received over 200 comments. The musician had almost 3,000 followers on Instagram.

The post confused some people, as the timing and tone made them believe Leathers took his own life.

“Lawrence didn’t commit suicide this post had a different intent when he made it,” one user commented under the post.

“Thanks for the last 20 years Lawrence, you’ll be in every song we make and every note we play forever. I’ll miss you so much my brother. Let’s all stick together fam,” another user commented.

4. People Are Reacting to the News on Social Media

RIP Lawrence Leathers. He was an incredible jazz drummer who lives on through his Grammy award winning work. Give him a listen on Cecile McLorin Salvant's "For One to Love" and "Dreams and Daggers." Truly a huge loss. — rip (@GriffinRipley) June 4, 2019

One Twitter user is devastated by the loss of such talent.

Rest easy, brother Lawrence Leathers @SwingStixxx. Thank you for your commitment to MUSIC, COMMUNITY, & SUPPORT. You will truly be missed. https://t.co/VbH6ldaqit pic.twitter.com/WF4zsgxqea — Jaleel Shaw (@jaleelshaw) June 4, 2019

Another user thanked Leathers for his commitment.

Heartbreaking to read the news… Condolences to the friends, family and loved ones of an absolutely phenomenal drummer who will live on through the music he helped create, Lawrence Leathers @SwingStixxx pic.twitter.com/wac9pAC6pu — Brynner Agassi (@BrynnerAgassi) June 4, 2019

Another user, among many more, are offering condolences to the family.

5. Leathers Was Scheduled to Play a Show on Monday, June 3, 2019

Leathers was slated to perform in an after-hours jam session at Smalls Live, a club in Greenwich Village, on Monday from 1 a.m to 4 a.m. He would have joined Ben Barnett on trombone, Davis Whitfield on piano, and Alexander Claffy on bass.

According to the Smalls Live website, Leathers has played over 270 shows at the venue, dating all the way back to 2008.

The club’s website also includes a link to Leathers’ artist profile on MySpace.