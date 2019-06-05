Mark Sahady: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Mark Sahady is one of the organizers behind the Straight Pride Parade planned to take place in Boston this summer.

News of the plan began to circulate on June 4, after an editor of The New York Times tweeted a screenshotted status from Sahady’s Facebook. Sahady is the vice president of the group that’s organizing the event, called “Super Happy Fun America.”

The organization Super Happy Fun America has a motto that reads, “It’s great to be straight.” The About page includes a quote from John Hugo, the president of the organization, which reads, “Straight people are an oppressed majority. We will fight for the right of straights everywhere to express pride in themselves without fear of judgement and hate. The day will come when straights will finally be included as equals among all of the other orientations.”

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Sahady Is an Army Veteran & Software Engineer

According to his Facebook, Sahady is an army vet who now works as a software engineer. His Facebook bio reads, “Army veteran, Software Engineer, Violator of FB community standards.”

Sahady frequently posts statuses, photos, and memes in line with conservative and far-right ideologies. He even posted a photo of what appears to be a screenshot from Google Maps, writing,

Public Service Announcement (PSA) Nancy Pelosi and her husband Paul cordially welcome all undocumented migrants and their families to live on their estate in Nappa Valley. The location offers plenty of amenities such as tennis courts, a swimming pool, and numerous buildings that can be used for lodging. Please forgive them for the wall and security systems surrounding the property. They are vestiges of a racist past and migrants are invited to bypass them and claim asylum to live on the estate lands.

2. Sahady Can Be Seen in Photos With Individuals Flashing the Hand Gesture Associated With White Power

Based off of his Facebook photos, Sahady frequently attends rallies for the far-right. In the photo above, he can be seen with someone making a hand gesture most commonly associated with “white power.”

According to the Anti-Defamation League, the hand gesture commonly associated with meaning “okay” has since come to be used as an underground white power gesture. The organization explains,

In 2017, the ‘okay’ hand gesture acquired a new and different significance thanks to a hoax by members of the website 4chan to falsely promote the gesture as a hate symbol, claiming that the gesture represented the letters ‘wp,’ for ‘white power.’ The ‘okay’ gesture hoax was merely the latest in a series of similar 4chan hoaxes using various innocuous symbols; in each case, the hoaxers hoped that the media and liberals would overreact by condemning a common image as white supremacist. In the case of the ‘okay’ gesture, the hoax was so successful the symbol became a popular trolling tactic on the part of right-leaning individuals, who would often post photos to social media of themselves posing while making the ‘okay’ gesture.

3. Sahady’s Facebook Status About the Straight Pride Parade Went Viral on June 4

“Straight Pride” parade planned in Boston. With floats. pic.twitter.com/JcTsGRjNPn — carolynryan (@carolynryan) June 4, 2019

Sahady’s plans for a Straight Pride Parade went viral on June 4 after a managing editor for The New York Times shared his status. The status reads,

It looks like the Boston Straight Pride Parade will happen. We filed a discrimination complaint and it appears the City of Boston understands they would lose in litigation. The city is now working with us on the parade. We will have the streets closed and be allowed floats and vehicles. The tentative date is 8/31 but will be finalized in the next few weeks. The proposed parade route is below. If you would like to come as an individual, march as a group, or bring a float or vehicle, then get in touch. This is our chance to have a patriotic parade in Boston as we celebrate straight pride.

However, BuzzFeed has since confirmed with the city of Boston that the parade permit has actually not been approved.

Still, many have since called out the plans in various ways on Twitter. Laura Lux wrote, “i cannot f*cking wait to see photos of the dudes that are actually going to participate in the straight pride parade if it actually happens lmfaooooo”

Tommy Vietor tweeted, “Sadly the Straight Pride parade was cancelled after a dispute over who wants to bang Tom Brady the most”

Ginger Minj tweeted, “ATTN: Straight People. Don’t be upset that you don’t have a pride parade … be grateful you don’t need one!”

4. Sahady Is a Republican, & Often Posts Pro-Trump Statuses on Facebook

Sahady is a Republican, and often posts Facebook status in support of the Trump administration. He frequently references the “far-left” in his posts, as well.

In a post in November, Sahady shared a photo which read, “Stop Communism in America, Vote Republican!”

He’s also shared multiple photographs of apparent graffiti that reads, “Dismantle White Supremacy,” “Black Power,” and “Die Whites Die.” He didn’t provide a caption for these photos:

He’s also shared multiple photos of Parkland survivor and gun safety advocate Emma Gonzalez. In one such photo, he shows two pictures of Gonzalez, which read “Before Leftism” and “After Leftism.” He provided no comment on these, either:

He also has shared a number of memes targeting Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, and Theresa May.

5. Sahady Is a Member of the Proud Boys & a ‘Resist Marxism’ Organization

In addition to his involvement with the Proud Boys, Sahady is also involved with an organization called “Resist Marxism.”

In one such post, Sahady acknowledges his involvement with the Proud Boys, a far-right organization known for its rallies. He writes in response to an article about the group,