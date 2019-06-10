Mary Duggar Dead: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Mary Duggar, the matriarch of the Duggar family, died suddenly at the age of 78 on June 9th, 2019.

The Duggar family has been speaking openly about the death of their grandmother and great-grandmother, but the cause of Mary’s death has not been disclosed at this time.

Mary Duggar was the mother of Jim Bob Duggar. She has been on the TLC shows, “19 Kids & Counting” and “Counting On” with her family for over 15 years.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. The Duggar Family is Remembering Mary Duggar’s Faith

“Mary found great joy in sharing her love for Jesus and her own story of how at age 15 she asked Christ to forgive her for her sins,” the family wrote on Facebook. “It was at that time she committed the rest of her life to live for Him, a commitment she kept with devotion. She loved to share with others how they too could be forgiven of their sins, live a fulfilling life as a Christian, and one day spend eternity in heaven.”

According to the post, Mary is survived by her daughter Deanna and her son Jim Bob, 21 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and several more great-grandchildren on the way.

Over 58,000 people have reacted to the post on Facebook and more than 12,000 people have posted supportive comments.

“So very sorry for your loss! Praying for you and your family,” Lakin Gray commented. “May God wrap his comforting arms around you all during this time. Heaven sure gets sweeter everyday!”

2. The Duggar Family Has Taken to Social Media to Share Memories of Mary

“Grandma Duggar… She was a strong woman, role model, godly counselor… and my favorite person to watch “The Price is Right” show with,” wrote Austin and Joy Forsyth. “She is GREATLY loved & missed! Thank you all for your kind words and prayers for our family!”

“Great-Grandma Duggar went to heaven today to be with Jesus!” Wrote Anna Duggar. “What an awesome woman of faith and such a loving example of God’s love. She was a true soul-winner and loved everyone she met, telling them to turn from sin and trust Jesus for salvation! Miss her soooo much and we cherish each moment we were blessed to spend together! Lots of tears being shed here — grateful for all the prayers!”

“My heart breaks,” Jill Dillard wrote. “My grandma died suddenly today! She was an amazing woman of God and such a great example to so many! Grandma, you are greatly missed by all who knew you! She was a feisty, incredible woman who always took the time to talk about Jesus with everyone she knew! I know she was ready to check outta here and get her new body in heaven before the old one started giving her too much trouble! We miss you so much!!

3. Fans Are Sending Condolonces Via Social Media

I am so sorry for your loss. I feel like we know her by watching all these years. I remember when I lost my grandma's and there is just nothing like it. Praying for your family! — GeorgiaPeach (@trafle) June 10, 2019

One Twitter user remembers the loss of her own grandmother and is sending prayers.

So sorry for your loss. She was everyone’s grandma when watching the show. Praying for comfort. — Lynn Williams (@lynnwilliams568) June 10, 2019

Another user said Mary Duggar, “was everyone’s grandma when watching the show.”

I am so very for your loss. I've always enjoyed watching Grandma Duggar on television. I look forward to meeting her in heaven. 🙏🏾❤ — Crystal Mullen (@crystalmullen) June 10, 2019

Another user looks forward to meeting Grandma Duggar in Heaven.

4. The Duggar Family Has Been Recognized All Over the World

According to the family website, to date the Duggars have been featured on five Discovery Health & TLC documentaries, “14 Children and Pregnant Again!”, “16 Children and Moving In!”, “Raising 16 Children!”, “On The Road With 16 Children!” & “Duggar’s Big Family Album”.

The Duggars have appeared on national and international TV shows including The Early Show, The Today Show, The View, Fox & Friends, Italian Public Television, KBS (Korean Broadcasting System), Discovery Home & Health (UK & Australia), Jimmy Kimmel Live, Fox News Network, CNN, MSNBC and more. The family has aslo done interviews with radio talk show hosts around the world including NPR, AP Radio, CBS Radio, FOX Radio, and others.

The Duggar family has appeared in various magazines and newspapers including Parents, New York Times, Dallas Morning News, Chicago Tribune, Ladies Home Journal, People and more. They have recently wrapped up writing their first book, The Duggars: 20 and Counting.

5. Mary Duggar was Married to Jimmy Lee Duggar

The Arkansas native was married to Jimmy Lee Duggar for almost 50 years. Jim died at age 73 on February 9, 2009.

According to his obituary, Jim married Mary Duggar in 1960. In 1962, he became a third generation real estate agent in Duggar Realty that his grandfather J.T. Duggar established in 1933.

“He loved buying and selling property, cars, and making “big” trades,” the tribute says. “Among many of his real estate transactions, he sold sites for the Springdale Holiday Inn & Convention Center, McDonald’s on U.S. 412, Heritage Funeral Home and the new Tamales Restaurant coming soon on 48th Street. He was an incredible salesman.”

According to the Duggar family Facebook post, Mary was also a successful real estate broker. She owned Good Neighbor Realty and was noted in Northwest Arkansas for being the broker who put together the property sale for the John Q. Hammons Holiday Inn & Convention Center in Springdale.