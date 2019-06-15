Newark Airport (EWR) Closed & Flights Delayed for Disabled Plane [Updates]

A plane that skidded off the runway and was disabled has temporarily closed Newark Airport (EWR), delaying numerous flights and causing others to be diverted to nearby airports. Here’s what happened.

United Airlines Flight 627 landed around 1 p.m. but then skidded to the left, leaving its landing gear stuck in the grass, PIX 11 reported. On some flights, passengers were told the plane might have skidded or blown a tire, although this has not been confirmed. No injuries have been reported yet, but this is going to cause significant delays that could last much of the day. Inbound flights for EWR are being held until 3 p.m. Eastern.

FlightAware is estimating that the average delay today could be at least one hour for departing flights, but that departure time is likely to increase.

Newark Liberty Airport first shared the news on Twitter.

Due to an airport emergency there are currently no arrivals nor departures from Newark Airport.Please check with your carrier before coming to the airport

Newark has also asked travelers to check their carrier before coming to the airport.

Other passengers received more details from their pilots. For some, this delay happened after a mechanical delay earlier. Beth Ziesenis wrote: “Wow. Our pilot just announced they shut down the Newark airport while they remove a disabled plane. This is after a mechanical delay.”

On another flight, a pilot shared that the plane had skidded and blew a tire.

Others heard there might have been fuselage damage from the landing, but that’s also not confirmed.

Others heard that a nose gear collapsed on a plane that had landed and the wait might be as long as three hours.

Here is FAA’s official statement on what happened.

This is a developing story.