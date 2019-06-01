With Rain Falling, People Gather to Pray in a Virginia Beach Parking Lot [Photos]

Ministering to a grieving city, the Lifehouse Virginia Beach church held a prayer vigil Saturday morning, in a parking lot, in the rain, for the victims of the mass shooting that claimed the lives of 12 on Friday afternoon, May 31.

Saying Friday that it was “truly saddened” by the tragedy, the church offered an “open prayer vigil to our community and beloved city.”

“Lean on God in this troubling time,” it was written on Facebook.

Before 10 a.m., people began arriving at the Strawbridge Regal Cinemas parking lot.

Here’s what you need to know:

Citizens of Virginia Beach Gathered in a Parking Lot to Pray

People gathered to pray during a service organized by Lifehouse Virginia Beach to honor those whose lives were lost and to pray for their families as well as for the injured and the city itself.

The names of the 12 victims of Friday’s shooting rampage were made public along with the identity of the of person responsible, longtime city engineer DeWayne Craddock, 40, who was killed by police.

Among Those Attending the Vigil Was Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam

On Friday, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam tweeted: “This is a tragic day for Virginia Beach and our entire Commonwealth. My heart breaks for the victims of this devastating shooting, their families, and all who loved them. I am on my way to Virginia Beach now and will be there within the hour.”

Here Are the Victims of the Mass Shooting. All But 1 Were City Employees

LaQuita Brown, Chesapeake

Tara Welch Gallager, Virginia Beach

Mary Louise Gayle, Virginia Beach

Alexander Mikhail Gusev, Virginia Beach

Katherine A. Nixon, Virginia Beach

Richard H. Nettleton, Norfolk

Christopher Kelly Rapp, Powhatan

Ryan Keith Cox, Virginia Beach

Joshua A. Hardy, Virginia Beach

Michelle “Missy” Langer, Virginia Beach

Robert “Bobby” Williams, Chesapeake

Herbert “Bert” Snelling, Virginia Beach