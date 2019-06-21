Sean Barrette: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Jefferson Parish law enforcement has made an arrest in the random shooting deaths of four people. Sean Barrette, 22, of Metairie, Louisiana, was taken into custody around 8 p.m. on June 18 at his parent’s home on the 300 block of Trefny. He is accused in the shooting deaths of four people and attempted shootings of three others in Metairie, Kenner, and New Orleans.

Barrette is currently charged with murder in the first and second degrees, attempted murder in the first and second degrees, aggravated criminal damage to property, obstruction of justice and municipal traffic attachment.

Police believe the killings were random however no motive has been provided. “Let’s face it, this guy, I don’t believe was gonna stop,” Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto said to reporters at a June 19 press conference.

Lopinto believes Barrette was the sole shooter. he assured the media and the public that his department will do a thorough investigation. “We all have to be vigilant and that’s the bottom line, he added.

Here’s what you need to know about the arrest of accused killer Sean Barrette.



1. Barrette Is Suspected of Killing at Least Four People



Barrette is tied to at least four murders and several attempted murders, however, investigators are trying to determine if he may have been involved in other murders. Lopinto indicated that Barrette has not been cooperative with authorities.

Forensic evidence has tied Barrette to the shooting deaths of Isai Cadalzo, Manuel Caronia, Nicky Robeau, and Bruce Reed.

On June 17, Isai Cadalzo, 22, was on his way home from work when he was gunned down in his car at the intersection of West Metairie and Henry Landry streets in Metairie. WGNO reported that he was shot multiple times and later pronounced dead at the hospital. During their investigation, police recovered Barrettes mobile phone across the street from the crime scene.

On that same night Cadalzo was murdered, someone fired at a woman driving along Interstate 10, also in Metairie.

Barrette is linked to the shooting Manuel Caronia, 45, and Nicky Robeau, 57, at West Metairie and North Starrett streets. Police found the two also dead in a vehicle on June 18. Caronia and Robeau were picking up auto parts.

“He was just trying to help me fix my car before I went to school,” Robeau’s youngest daughter, Kasey Robeau revealed.

Robeau was a husband, father of three girls and grandfather to six children WWL4 learned.

On June 6, Bruce Reed, 62, was found shot to death shortly after 9 p.m. on Hayne Boulevard in New Orleans East. Reed was described as a local handyman.

“He was committed to looking out for his neighbors and their property,” sister Biddy Reed told Nola.com. Reed was survived by three children and nine grandchildren. Barrette is currently a person of interest but has not been formally charged with Reed’s murder.

On June 5, shots were fired on Hayne Boulevard and there was an attempted shooting of two people riding in a car on Interstate 10 in Kennar.

Lopinto believes the victims were selected at random and were not personally known by Barrette. “We’ve not been able to identify any connection between the victims and the suspect,” he said.

2. Police Mobilized at Barrette’s House After the Shooting of Caronia and Robeau

Detectives were in the middle of investigating Cadalzo’s death when Caronia and Robeau were killed. Again, they found evidence tying Barrette to the murders.

While detectives worked on gathering evidence at the Caronia and Robeau crime scene, a SWAT team was dispatched to Barrette’s home. Barrette’s mother was the first to be detained after she unknowingly stepped out of the house while the police were mobilized and waiting to arrest her son. Barrette and his father were in the house and both came out soon after without incident. According to Sheriff Lopinto, having to unexpectedly detain Barrette’s mother resulted in the team having to speed up their plan arrest Barrette.

3. Forensics Helped Solve the Case Rapidly

Lopinto said investigators were able to find several pieces of evidence that rapidly tied Barrette to the case. Witnesses at two of the shootings recalled seeing a tan SUV. Detectives were able to analyze video taken by traffic cameras and locate a tan SUV and its license plate, which belonged to a member of the Barrette household.

A cell phone found across the street after the Cadalzo shooting was analyzed and determined to belong to Sean Barrette. Lopinto told reporters that the cell phone found near one shooting was analyzed by forensic investigators and suspect information was available within twelve hours.

Casings and bullets were analyzed and tied all of the shootings together. When a .40 caliber handgun was recovered from a laundry basket in the Barrette’s home it was positively matched to the bullets fired during the shootings in Metairie as well as the June 6 shooting of Bruce Reed.

Lopinto credits his staff and the resources of Jefferson Parish with locating their suspect so quickly. “We are really able to put this together within a very, very quick time to prevent a lot more tragedy that could very well have occurred in this case,” he said.

4. Barrette Had a Known History of Mental Health Problems

Barrette’s parents told authorities their son had a history of mental health problems. “They reported to police that their son had a history of mental problems. According to Sheriff Lopinto, Barrette had been committed to a psychiatric facility in December 2018 and again in April 2019. “I don’t know if that leads to where this was coming from, but that’s what we have in front of us right now.” Lopinto told reporters.

Barrette lived at home with his parents. His Facebook page describes himsel as being a “future model” and has a cover photo of Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar. His last Facebook post on May 25 reads “Not impressed by u at all so u won’t see me again.

“To the families and friends who have been devastated by this senseless tragedy, we are so deeply sorry for your loss. We mourn you and the beautiful lives taken. We understand there are no words that can ease or take away your pain we only hope that one day you can find peace. We ask everyone to keep all the families who’ve been devastated in your prayers.”

5. Barrette Dreamed of Having a Football Career

Barrette had once been a rising college football player. He was a walk-on football player at Mississippi State University in 2015, according to the website for South Alabama Jaguars, the University of South Alabama’s football team.

He was listed on the Jaguar’s football roster in 2016. His South Alabama player biography stated that Barrette is a Saints fan, rode dirt bikes and fished in his free time. His goal was to become a coach.

a 2014 graduate of John Curtis High School, Barrette He was a four-year letter winner on the school’s football team. His high school coach JT Curtis told Fox 8 that Barrette’s parents were very involved in his life and said that he had only minor disciplinary problems growing up and was liked by his classmates.

“I understand later on in life he had mental difficulties, but we never saw that in high school,” Curtis recalled of his former student.