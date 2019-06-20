Tara O’Sullivan: Tribute to the Sacramento Police Officer

Tara O’Sullivan was identified by FOX40 as the Sacramento police officer who was shot in an active shooter situation that stemmed from a domestic dispute.

O’Sullivan was once part of what was described as a “groundbreaking Law Enforcement Candidate Scholars (LECS) program” through Sacramento State, and she described in a video how the program helped fashion her into a leader.

The Fox40 television station reported that she has died, basing that information on an internal Sacramento Police Department memo. However, Sacramento police have not yet released that information, nor have they released the officer’s name. In their most recent press conference, police said the officer was in serious condition, and some media were still reporting that information in the early morning hours of June 20, 2019.

Here’s what you need to know:

Tara O’Sullivan Was Involved in a Program Designed to Promote Future Leaders in Law Enforcement

A white hearse and multiple police cars and motorcycles are stationed outside the UC Davis Med Center emergency departmenr, where officer injured in North Sacramento shooter situation was taken pic.twitter.com/Of5OeAq6SK — Sammy Caiola (@SammyCaiola) June 20, 2019

According to Sacramento State, the Law Enforcement Candidate Scholars (LECS) program is the “first of its kind in the nation.”

“This program has given me many opportunities to understand what it takes to be a leader in law enforcement,” O’Sullivan said in a video on the program.

Tara O’Sullivan was one of four seniors involved in the program. She was described as a child development major. In 2017, the program wrote on Facebook, “A big thank you to everyone that made it out to the LECS Program Graduation Ceremony to celebrate the achievement of the first 4 of our candidates to go on to the Sacramento Police Department Academy — Tara O’Sullivan, Denzel Recaen, Joshua Miles Heredia, Timothy Blocker!! We are so proud!😎”

“LECS is a one-of-a-kind program,” Melissa Repa, interim director of Sac State’s Career Center, said in the Sacramento State article on the program. “There are law enforcement programs on other college campuses, but unlike them, LECS challenges the ‘status quo’ and focuses on changing the outcomes we currently see in law enforcement. LECS prepares individuals to enter a law enforcement academy as potential future leaders and change agents.”

O’Sullivan was listed as a dean’s honoree at the school in 2016.

The Officer Was Shot in a Yard By an Active Shooter With a Rifle

Rest In Peace Sac PD Ofc. Tara O’Sullivan. 🙏🏻💙🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/TzZPhMTmPT — Rowena Lugtu-Shaddox (@RoShaddox) June 20, 2019

Sacramento police Sgt. Vance Chandler said in a press conference on the evening of June 19, 2019 that, shortly before noon, police received a call of a disturbance between a male and a female.

Shortly after 3:30 p.m, police responded and made contact with the female at a separate location from the active incident. After that, police went to a residence in the 200 block of Redwood to help her gather some of her belongings. There were multiple officers present, Chandler said.

“While our officers were on scene, one of our officers was shot,” he revealed.

Another photo of Sacramento Police Ofc. Tara O’Sullivan, killed Wednesday evening after reportedly being shot by a domestic violence suspect. (Photo: LECS recruitment video) pic.twitter.com/KQewzDuRDS — Matthew Keys (@MatthewKeysLive) June 20, 2019

The officer was shot with a rifle. “The officer went down in the yard of a residence. Due to the suspect’s being armed with a rifle and actively shooting, our officers maintained cover in safe positions until we were able to get an armored vehicle in the area,” Chandler said. “Our officers were able to bring an armored vehicle to the location.” They were able to remove the wounded officer.

The officer at that point was listed as being in serious condition. There was one suspect, and he was still firing a rifle at about 9 p.m. Other agencies were present to help. “We are very thankful for all of their help,” Chandler said.

“This is still a very active and dangerous scene…he was still firing that rifle approximately 40 minutes ago,” Chandler said at that point.

He said that officers arrived on scene shortly after 5:41 p.m. Shots were fired shortly after 6:10 p.m. The armored vehicle was in place shortly before 7, and the wounded officer was retrieved at 6:54 p.m., and the officer was transported at 6:59 p.m. “This is a very unique situation,” Chandler said due to the suspect firing a weapon at officers “multiple times.”

According to Sacramento Bee, the suspect “was shouting at police and had thrown a cell phone out a door of the house.”

Police have preliminary information on the suspect’s identity but did not release it.

In January, another female police officer, Natalie Corona, was killed in Sacramento.

This article is being updated as more information is learned about Tara O’Sullivan.