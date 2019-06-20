Adel Sambrano Ramos: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Adel Sambrano Ramos is accused of being the suspected shooter of Sacramento Police Officer Tara O’Sullivan, who was killed while responding to a domestic incident, according to the Sacramento Bee.

Police have not named Ramos in the death of the promising young officer, but jail and other records reviewed by Heavy and the Bee show he’s being held on a murder charge in the jail and has ties to the address in question.

“It is with a broken heart that we have to share with all of you that earlier today we lost one of our own. While on a call for service in North Sacramento, Officer Tara O’Sullivan was shot and killed. She gave her young life while protecting our community,” Sacramento police wrote. “Our hearts are with Tara’s family, whose pain can hardly be imagined. Please hold her family in your thoughts and prayers.”

Our entire office mourns over the tragic loss of Sacramento Police Officer Tara O’Sullivan, a hero who protected the citizens of Sacramento. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the @SacPolice and Tara’s family. #InTheLineOfDuty #NeverForget pic.twitter.com/MIyVS2zgZL — Sacramento Sheriff (@sacsheriff) June 20, 2019

Here’s what you need to know:

1. The Shooting Incident Stemmed From a Domestic Disturbance, Police Say

While his name has not officially been released, Sacramento jail records show Ramos was booked at 5:55 a.m. for one count of murder. You can read the jail records above and below.

According to Sacramento Bee, Ramos is a 45-year-old man with a history of domestic violence against women, having been involved in criminal cases since 1995.

Ramos has four misdemeanor cases listed in Sacramento Superior Court records, including one that is still active. He was charged with assault and battery on November 26, 2018. That case is still pending.

In January 2001, Ramos was convicted of petty theft and sentenced to three years of informal probation and 10 days in the sheriff’s work program. His probation ended early in 2002.

In 1998, he was charged with assault and battery and a domestic violence charge, corporal injury to a spouse, both misdemeanors. He was sentenced to 15 days in jail and three years of probation after pleading no contest to the assault and battery charge. The domestic violence charge was dismissed. He completed his probation in 2002.

Ramos was charged with driving under the influence in 1995. He pleaded guilty under a first offender program but failed to complete it. He was then sentenced to three years of probation and 48 hours in jail.

2. Shots Were Fired & One Officer Was Hit

It is with a broken heart that we have to share with all of you that earlier today we lost one of our own. While on a call for service in North Sacramento, Officer Tara O’Sullivan was shot and killed. She gave her young life while protecting our community pic.twitter.com/MXr7C4M5qJ — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) June 20, 2019

According to a press release, on June 19, 2019, at approximately 11:43 a.m., the Sacramento Police Department received a call regarding a disturbance between a male and a female at a residence in the 3700 block of Esperanza Drive.

Later that evening, at approximately 5:41p.m, officers went to a residence in the 200 block of Redwood Avenue, where the involved female was gathering some belongings from a residence. Twenty minutes later, the officers on the scene reported shots fired and one officer hit. The suspect continued to fire multiple times with a gun, believed by the officers to be a rifle.

Officers from the Crisis Negotiation Team eventually established communication with the suspect. Several hours later, at approximately 1:54 a.m., on June 20, 2019, the suspect surrendered and was safely taken into custody. Officers secured the scene for CSI and detectives.

3. Tara Christina O’Sullivan Was Part of a Landmark Leadership Program

At approximately 6:54 p.m., additional officers responded with an armored vehicle to rescue the O’Sullivan, who was then transported to a local area hospital. O’Sullivan, unfortunately, succumbed to her injuries after being transported to the hospital.

In college at Sacramento State, she was involved in a leadership program designed to promote future leaders in law enforcement. According to the university, the Law Enforcement Candidate Scholars (LECS) program is the “first of its kind in the nation.”

“This program has given me many opportunities to understand what it takes to be a leader in law enforcement,” O’Sullivan said in a video on the program.

4. Authorities Praised the Fallen Officer

A white hearse and multiple police cars and motorcycles are stationed outside the UC Davis Med Center emergency departmenr, where officer injured in North Sacramento shooter situation was taken pic.twitter.com/Of5OeAq6SK — Sammy Caiola (@SammyCaiola) June 20, 2019

Tributes flowed in for the fallen officer.

“We are heartbroken for the loss of Tara O’Sullivan, an officer who served our community and the Sacramento Police Department with honor, integrity and commitment. Our hearts and thoughts are with her family, friends and colleagues during this tragic time, and we at the City of Sacramento share in their immense grief,” said Howard Chan, Sacramento City Manager, in a news release.

“To Tara’s parents and family, and Tara’s fellow officers, I am so sorry. As a father I am grieving with you. As Mayor of the city she swore to protect, our city is heartbroken and we are here for you every step of the way,” said Mayor Darrell Steinberg in the release.

.@SacPolice Officer killed last night was a 2011 graduate of College Park HS in Pleasant Hill. Here’s Tara O’Sullivan’s senior photo. Flags at the school are at half staff today in honor of the young officer.@nbcbayarea pic.twitter.com/9yzgmVtQ7A — Ali Wolf (@awolfTV) June 20, 2019

In 2011, Tara was a graduate of College Park High School in Pleasant Hill. Flags at the school are at half staff today in her honor.

5. Sacramento Has Lost Two Female Officers in Just a Few Months

In January, another female police officer, Natalie Corona, was killed in Sacramento. The mayor said, “Our last two academy classes have both lost an officer in the line of duty.” He said both Corona and O’Sullivan were “committed to our communities. They had big dreams and even bigger hearts.”