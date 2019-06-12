Tontrese Vermelle Abducted & Missing: Police

Tontrese Vermelle, a missing woman from Virginia, was abducted and is considered to be in peril, according to Virginia State Police.

Virginia State Police released a “critically missing adult alert.” Police say that Vermelle is African-American with blonde hair and brown eyes. She stands 5 foot 3 inches tall and weighs 135 pounds. She disappeared from Accomack County, Virginia at 3:20 a.m. on June 12, 2019.

Here’s what you need to know:

Police Believe That Tontrese Vermelle Was Abducted

According to police, Vermelle “is believed to have been abducted and in extreme danger.” They say she was last seen at Captain’s Cove in Accomack, Virginia. Captain’s Cove is a small community in Accomack County.

Police have already identified a suspect in the abduction.

“She is believed to be with Jerry Antonie Satchell, a black male, 20 years old, height 5’11, weight 185 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes,” police say. “Last seen wearing a black and white checkered shirt with the words coca-cola, dark pants, and a red hat.”

Police say that Satchell was “last seen driving a 1993 Green Ford F-150 with Virginia tag 5792UX.

People with information are asked to contact the Virginia State Police at 757-424-6800. The Captain’s Cove community is located on the eastern shore of Virginia. Police have not given additional details of the abduction, whether Vermelle knew Satchell, or where she was last seen. Her full name was given as Tontrese Moore Vermelle by authorities. Heavy has reached out to the Virginia State Police for additional information on the abduction.

The critically missing adult alert is called an “Ashanti Alert.” Ashanti Alerts were named after a missing Maryland woman who was later found deceased. The goal is to publicize critical situations involving adults who aren’t covered by Amber Alerts or silver alerts, which deal with children and the elderly.