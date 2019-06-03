Walmart Styrofoam Cake – The Flores Family: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

The Flores family went to Walmart to buy a cake that was sweet, savory and delicious but what they came back with was none of the above.

The Texas family is upset with Walmart after the superstore sold them a cake made out of styrofoam.

Marsy Flores had every detail planned out for her daughter’s graduation party until the cake they bought turned out to made of packaging material.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Walmart Lost Flores’ Initial Order According to KPRC, Marsy Flores claims Walmart lost her order. Flores and her sister, Nellie, ordered the cake a week prior to the party.

“They didn’t have our order. They didn’t have anything ready,” Flores told KPRC.

Walmart then offered Flores a cake free of charge.

“There was a small blue one which is her school color so I chose that one and they said they would put a couple of graduation things on it and her picture,” Flores said.

2. The Party was Back on Track Until Flores Went to Cut the Cake

Marsy and Nellie thought they had avoided disaster after Walmart sent them on their way with a free replacement cake. That was until they went to cut the substitute cake.

“I wanted it to be perfect,” Marsy Flores told KPRC about her daughter’s graduation celebrations. “I go to cut the cake and it was not budging.”

Nellie Flores took a video of the cake after they realized it was styrofoam under the frosting.

“I was in complete shock,” Nellie said.

3. Walmart Offered the Family a $60 Gift Certificate After They Returned the Cake

After the Flores’ discovered the two-tier replacement cake was not a cake at all, they took it back to Walmart.

According to KPRC, the family received a $60 gift certificate for their troubles.

“They can’t replace the moment that we lost. It’s a special moment and this is what we got for it, it was a styrofoam cake. Not only did they mess up one time, they did it twice,” Flores said.

4. Walmart Chalked up the Mistake as a ‘Misunderstanding’

After messing up the Flores’ cake twice, the superstore released a statement deeming the mistake as a “misunderstanding.”

“Incident was a result of a misunderstanding. The matter has been resolved. The customer was given a gift card for her inconvenience,” the statement said.

KTRK reports that on top of a $60 dollar gift card the Flores family also received an additional gift card and a free cake – this time made of eggs, sugar and flour and not packaging materials.

5. Marsy’s Daughter, Lea Nava, Graduated From Sam Rayburn High School

Lea Nava graduated from Sam Rayburn High School over the weekend, and she wanted her big day to be just as special for her mother as well.

“It’s mom’s big day as well, it’s not just mine,” Nava told KPRC