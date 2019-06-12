Mueller Report Hearing Live Stream for June 12: Watch the Interviews Online Here

The second set of Mueller hearings this week takes place on Wednesday, June 12, starting at 9 a.m. Eastern. You can watch the hearing live in the video above. The Committee will hear testimony from Stephanie Douglas and Robert Anderson. The Republicans have invited Andrew McCarthy, former U.S. Attorney, to give testimony that presents the other side of events being questioned.

The hearing today is called: Lessons from the Mueller Report: Counterintelligence Implications of Volume 1. Here is part of what the House Intelligence Committee released about the hearings today:

As part of a series of open hearings on the Mueller Report, on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at 9:00 am, the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence will hold an open hearing — “Lessons from the Mueller Report: Counterintelligence Implications of Volume 1.” The Committee will hear testimony from Stephanie Douglas and Robert Anderson, both former Executive Assistant Directors of the National Security Branch of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. During the hearing, the Committee will explore the significant counterintelligence threats to the U.S. democratic system posed by the numerous links and contacts between members of the Trump campaign, transition and administration, and Russia and its proxies, as documented in Volume I of Mueller’s Report. Among other topics, the Committee will seek testimony to: Better understand the meaning of counterintelligence in U.S. government investigations, particularly in comparison to criminal investigations;

Illuminate for the American public facts in the Mueller Report that pose significant counterintelligence concerns; and

Explore potential legislative and executive branch remedies to alleviate the counterintelligence threat posed by foreign adversaries and their agents, and U.S. persons who willingly or unwillingly fall prey to foreign influence campaigns and outreach. As part of this series of hearings and testimony, the Committee plans to speak with fact witnesses, national security experts, and others connected to the Special Counsel’s investigation to elucidate the issues and findings in the first volume of the report. This is the second open hearing in the series; the first focused on the Kremlin’s use of oligarchs and money to influence foreign actors. A subsequent hearing will explore the facts discussed in the report about Russian intrusions into U.S. elections infrastructure. The Committee also plans to consider targeted legislative initiatives designed to respond to the counterintelligence concerns highlighted by Russia’s interference in the 2016 election.

A hearing with John Dean over Volume 2 took place with the House Judiciary Committee on Monday. If you’d like to watch parts of Dean’s testimony before or after today’s, you can see his opening statement below.

Today’s hearing will take place at 210 Cannon House Office Building, and media attending in person must be credentialed.

It’s unclear if McCarthy will be part of today’s hearing or if he will be scheduled for a later date.