West Point Armored Military Vehicle Accident, 2 Feared Dead, Many Injured

According to myriad reports, at least 20 cadets from West Point were involved in a training exercise crash early Thursday, military police confirmed to local media.

ABC News reported “An armored personnel carrier overturned in a training accident at West Point Thursday morning, according to officials with the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.”

DEVELOPING: An armored personnel carrier overturned in a training accident at West Point Thursday morning, according to officials with the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. https://t.co/YV5gN2ehP3 — ABC News (@ABC) June 6, 2019

It’s reported that a 5-ton ‘light medium tactical vehicle’ overturned.

At least 1 dead after a 5-ton cargo LMTV overturned near West Point. https://t.co/VUHo2Jfi7R — Aaron Katersky (@AaronKatersky) June 6, 2019

Orange and Rockland County Fire said it’s a mass causality incident, a personnel carrier rolled over, and that there are “20 patients” and five are “entrapped.”

Initial reports said that one cadet was “airlifted with serious injuries.”

There has been an accident in the vicinity of the Camp Natural Bridge training site. Emergency vehicles are responding. Please avoid Route 293. More information will follow. @USAGWestPoint — U.S. Military Academy (@WestPoint_USMA) June 6, 2019

“There has been an accident in the vicinity of the Camp Natural Bridge training site. Emergency vehicles are responding. Please avoid Route 293. More information will follow.”

The crash occurred on Route 293 and Natural Bridge Road in West Point.

#BREAKING: A source tells @CBSNewYork that two are dead in a major accident in the vicinity of the Camp Natural Bridge training site in #westpoint. @WestPoint_USMA — Yan Kaner (@Ykaner89) June 6, 2019

“A source tells @CBSNewYork that two are dead in a major accident in the vicinity of the Camp Natural Bridge training site in #westpoint. ”

Several cadets were injured with some taken to a local hospital.