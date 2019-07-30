Abigail Koppel, Les Wexner’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts

Abigail Wexner, maiden name Koppel, is wife to billionaire Leslie Wexner who made headlines recently for the conditions of his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, his financial advisor and friend.

Epstein is in jail facing sex trafficking and conspiracy charges. He was arrested July 6th and was denied bail. The New York Times published an investigation into the history and nature of Wexner and Epstein’s relationship dating back three decades.

Though the FBI is further investigating Epstein’s relationships, including with the Wexner family, Les Wexner claims he was never aware of Epstein’s illegal activity.

Here’s what you need to know about Abigail Wexner, formerly known as Abigail Koppel.

1. Abigail Koppel And Les Wexner Have Been Married 26 Years

Shana tova ? A New Year's Card from Les & Abigail and the Wexner Foundation https://t.co/Qqk5N2gXKe pic.twitter.com/e6Q5J5ncoW — Wexner Foundation (@Wexnertweets) September 29, 2016

Abigail Koppel and Leslie Wexner were married at their home in New Albany, Ohio on January 23, 1993 when she was 31-years-old and he was 55. Neither of them had been married before.

There has been no reported conflict in their relationship and no rumors of divorce the 26 years they’ve been married.

Abigail and Leslie have four children together: Harry, Hannah, David and Sarah. Sarah manages the family estate in England where Epstein meets Les Wexner for Victoria Secret “shooting parties” regularly.

“I would never have guessed that a person I employed more than a decade ago could have caused such pain to so many people,” Les Wexner said in a memo when the news broke. “I have searched my soul … reflected … and regretted that my path ever crossed his,” he said.

No one else in the Wexner family has commented on the story.

2. Mrs. Wexner Practiced Law From 1987-1992 Before Becoming The Founder And Chair of The Columbus Coalition Against Family Violence and KidsOhio.org

"Ordinary people, fortified by will & good intentions, possess power to change the course of another person's life."-Abigail Wexner #osugrad pic.twitter.com/6ht62myI78 — Michael V. Drake (@OSUPrezDrake) May 7, 2017

Abigail Wexner is a graduate of Dwight School, New York City, also Barnard College at Columbia University, and New York University School of Law.

She practiced law from 1987 to 1992 at Davis Polk & Wardwell in London and in New York before founding The Columbus Coalition Against Family Violence and KidsOhio.org.

She now serves as a board member for multiple organizations, including the Center for Child and Family Advocacy, the Columbus Coalition Against Family Violence, KidsOhio.org, KIPP Journey Academy, Nationwide Children’s Hospital Foundation, and the Wexner Center Foundation.

3. Wexner Helped Nationwide Children’s Hospital Complete The Largest Expansion in U.S. History

Recognition event for leaders in pediatric care. Abigail Wexner, Dr. Mendell, and Dr. Steve Allen have paved the way for Nationwide Children’s Hospital to remain on our journey to best outcomes. They are truly amazing leaders. pic.twitter.com/sYpRHJDWQs — Frank Combs (@FrankCombs2) May 22, 2019

Mrs. Wexner was the chair of the board of directors for Nationwide Children’s Hospital from 2005 to late 2012. The hospital was named on the U.S. News & World Report’s America’s Best Hospitals list every year since Wexner got involved.

Back on May 21st, the hospital had a dedication ceremony for its new center for pediatric discovery and intervention, which was named the Abigail Wexner Research Institute at Nationwide Children’s Hospital.

“During her more than 25 years on the board of directors, Nationwide Children’s has become one of the leading pediatric health care systems in the United States, and the Abigail Wexner Research Institute has become one of the most preeminent centers of its kind.”

During her tenure as chair, Ms. Wexner helped the hospital through its largest expansion in 127 years. This expansion included a 12-story hospital building and a third research building.

4. Jeffrey Epstein Donated $47 Million to a Charity Run by Mrs. Wexner

Abigail Wexner has promoted domestic violence/sexual abuse awareness. And yet, a charity fund she created only took 1 donation: $47M from Jeffrey Epstein.

Both she and her husband declined to comment

Questions surround Wexner foundation funded by Epsteinhttps://t.co/KAxym65D3Y — Bethany Bruner (@bethany_bruner) July 11, 2019

IRS records obtained by The Dispatch show that Epstein donated $47 million to a charity Mrs. Wexner established in 2007 just months after Epstein was accused of having sex with minors in Florida.

Records show that no other money has been donated to this fund.

Abigail Wexner celebrates 20 years of New Albany Classic raising funds to help domestic-violence victims https://t.co/aSN2lswf1W pic.twitter.com/yL3N5zQEv3 — Columbus Dispatch (@DispatchAlerts) September 10, 2017

Multiple news organizations have reached out to Mr. and Mrs. Wexner about their decision to accept this major donation from Epstein after his conviction. Neither of them have commented. Mrs. Wexner is most passionate about advocating for child safety, especially safety from domestic and sexual abuse, so accepting money from Epstein has raised more than a few eyebrows.

5. Mrs. Wexner Owns Olympic Horses

Abigail Wexner’s favorite past time is to buy and train horses. For more than a decade, she and her partner have “collaborated on producing medals at Olympic and World Equestrian Games, and have provided their team with a string of world class horses,” Horse Canada published.

Mrs. Wexner and partner Beezie Madden bought and trained the horses, then hired qualified riders. Their team won a gold at Athens Olympic Games and a silver at the 2006 World Equestrian Games.

“I was the typical young girl mad about ponies but never had the opportunity to ride, and also my financial circumstance wasn’t such that it would have allowed it, so I didn’t actually start riding until I was late into my teens,” Mrs. Wexner told the publication in Canada.

All four of Abigail and Les’ children love to ride, but no one in the family rides competitively. Mrs. Wexner observed that riders these days own their own horses. The middleman (horse owners) are not on demand any longer. Mrs. Wexner has a family event called the New Albany Classic that draws in 18,000 spectators every year.

“I’m always very mindful of what a privilege and what a joy it is to have this part of my life and the excitement of being part of something that you’re hopefully doing at the best level,” said Abigail.