Alaska Heat Wave: See the Photos & Videos

The Alaska heat wave has everyone’s attention. The state is experiencing record-shattering weather conditions as temperatures in some areas hover around 90°F (32°C).

“The #4thofjuly2019 was one for the books,” National Weather Service Anchorage tweeted. “Several ALL-TIME high temperature records were set at official observation sites throughout Southern #Alaska. But that’s not all…there were more daily temperature records set too!”

According to NWS Anchorage, several locations in southern Alaska reached the single hottest day on record while others set daily high temperature records. Homer reached 78°F, which beat the previous record of 71°F in 2018. Gulkana reaced 88°F, narrowly replacing the record of 86°F in 1958. Anchorage was scorched by 90°F, which was much higher than the previous record temperature of 77°F in 1999. And Illiamna reached 86°F, which topped the record 79°F set in 1949.

People across the state are sharing their reactions on social media.

Here’s what you need to know:

Alaskans Are Sharing Photos and Videos on Social Media

How the cat is dealing with this #alaskanheatwave — sprinting over every time the freezer or refrigerator opens pic.twitter.com/KbqljAQwQH — Austin Baird (@AustinBaird) July 5, 2019

Austin Baird from Anchorage, Alaska, shared a sweet photo of his cat “dealing with this #alaskanheatwave.” The pet apparently sprints over to the cool air every time the freezer or refrigerator door opens.

“Alaska heat wave…” “SORRY WE ARE ALL OUT OF ICE!“ ⇧ Anchorage on July 4, 2019 ⇧ ☀️ 🔥 🏖 pic.twitter.com/243BGMAAXG — Austin Baird (@AustinBaird) July 5, 2019

Baird also shared a snap from the beach, where it seems people were unsuccessfully trying to beat the heat. It looks they were out of ice.

It appears that Alaska is all out of fans too, as akjellyfish wrote that there’s “no chill on the chill out shelves.”

Hanah Lou was near the Kenai River in Soldotna, Alaska, when she got a glance at the temperature.

“Is. This. Real. Life?! 🌞🔥” She wrote.

Lexie Loopsak broke out a Disney mist fan from the bottom of her closet, which she toted all the way back from California. She smiles despite it being way too hot outside.

Erica Gipson wanted to share her method of staying cool.

“Let me introduce you to the Alaskan air conditioner,” she wrote. “SOS we’re all boiling 🌡🥵”

Jim Fritsch from Cordova, Alaska, shared a funny video of a boy “making it rain” during the heat wave. He protects his face with a pair of goggles as he douses himself in the driveway.

A 50-year-old record high was broken *by 5 degrees* yesterday in Anchorage, Alaska. And the heat wave isn’t going to let up for days. More: https://t.co/GVMF70kgX4 pic.twitter.com/MecCiVgvaZ — Sean Breslin (@Sean_Breslin) July 5, 2019

Unfortunately, deputy managing editor of weather.com Sean Breslin says the heat wave won’t be letting up for at least a few days. Hang in there!