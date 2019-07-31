Twitter Notices Amy Klobuchar & Elizabeth Warren’s Matching Red Jackets at the Debate

While people are watching the Democratic debates tonight, some viewers are getting distracted by how Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar are dressed so similarly. Both are wearing red blazer and black shirts beneath, and they look like they tried to match. But other viewers are pointing out on Twitter that the men are dressed similarly too, so why should it matter? Here are some reactions and comments below.

Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar showed up in highly similar red jackets for the July 30 Democratic debate. They’re both dressed in red blazer and black shirt, so it looks like they match. People on Twitter noticed this right away.

“I told you, I was gonna wear the red blazer and black shirt!” #demdebate #DemocraticDebates pic.twitter.com/GLNEzDjP33 — colette (@cocoteso) July 31, 2019

WTF Liz Warren and Amy Klobuchar wore the same blazer to the #DemDebate. This is exactly what’s wrong with Washington. pic.twitter.com/bLxAmywOvg — Rich Laskowski (@REGIONRAT) July 31, 2019

Is there some reason I don't know about that Klobuchar and Warren wore the exact same outfit?#DemDebate — Jeva (@ILUVBASS23) July 31, 2019

Some fun memes grew out of their matching look.

Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar realizing they are wearing the same outfit #DemocraticDebate pic.twitter.com/pqqVC6EOGD — WasabiQueen (@WasabiQueen3) July 31, 2019

This actually isn’t the first time they’ve had similar taste in clothing. Daily Beast once noted that Warren and Klobuchar own nearly identical turquoise jackets too. They both own turquoise jackets with three-quarter-length sleeves and collared jackets.

It doesn’t matter anything to policy or substance, but I can’t believe it took me a whole hour to realize Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar are wearing the same outfit #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/uZg3VU839p — Emperor Palpatweet (@ThaBossTweet) July 31, 2019

Other viewers pointed out tonight that it’s kind of hypocritical to care about how Warren and Klobuchar look alike, while the men are all dressed similarly too. Most of the men are in dark blue suits with blue ties and white or light blue shirts. The similarities are striking for some of the men.

All these tweets criticizing Warren and Klobuchar for wearing almost the same outfit like all the men don't wear the same damn suit and whatever tie their favorite brand had in blue or red. #DemocraticDebate #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/WByAOTbc6e — Seeley (@captainseeley) July 31, 2019

If you are asking whether Klobuchar or Warren 'wore it better' I assume you are asking the same thing of all the *identically dressed* men Riiiiiiight? #DemDebate — JLR (@jlr_) July 31, 2019