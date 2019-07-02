‘Asia’ the Blue Bell Ice Cream Licker: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

What kinda psychopathic behavior is this?! pic.twitter.com/T8AIdGpmuS — Optimus Primal (@BlindDensetsu) June 29, 2019

More than 10 million have seen the young woman open a container of Blue Bell ice cream and, seemingly egged on by the person recording said to be her boyfriend, proceed to sweep her tongue across the frozen confection before closing the lid and placing it back in a supermarket freezer.

Disgusted, many called for her to be named and then arrested. And the ice cream manufacturer promised to get to the bottom of the outrage.

Identified on social media early on as a female from San Antonio, Texas named “Asia,” an Instagram user who used the handle xx.asiaaaa.xx while her account was active, boasted about her becoming famous, and said that she recently had the flu, which compounded the outrage.

People have been asking the San Antonio Police why she has not been arrested and charged. But police there say they are not investigating and have not been contacted by Blue Bell.

In Texas law, it’s a felony to tamper with a consumer product if someone could be injured as a result. ‘Asia’ said she had been ill and suggested by licking the ice cream, others might become ill, too. Under state law, the tampering charge has varying degrees from first to third with punishment that includes fines and jail time.

“A person commits an offense if he knowingly or intentionally tampers with a consumer product knowing that the consumer product will be offered for sale to the public …” Upon conviction, and depending on the degree, punishment begins with a fine of up to $10,0000 and prison time from 2 years to life.

The Food & Drug Administration addresses product tampering as well.

One Twitter user posted that the licker named “Asia” was charged with a felony. The tweet has more than 128,000 likes.

The girl that licked the ice cream got charged w a felony — dynasty (@dynastyycolee) July 1, 2019

There’s been no confirmation from police that an arrest has been made.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Egged On to Lick the Ice Cream, the Young Woman Reportedly Named ‘Asia’ Complies, Runs Her Tongue Across the Top & Puts it Back Inside the Store Freezer & Throws Up Deuces. People Are Disgusted & Angry

What kinda psychopathic behavior is this?! pic.twitter.com/T8AIdGpmuS — Optimus Primal (@BlindDensetsu) June 29, 2019

The young woman set her Instagram to private after she was reportedly outed. Then that account was shuttered and another created. That one now too is shut down. But from the outset, “Asia” not only did not appear to be shy about the licking, rather she not only boasted, but challenged others to do the same. And there’s myriad evidence including screengrabs of her posts before she shuttered her Instagram account, but also of Snapchat videos where she brags she’s become famous on Twitter …and did not even have a Twitter account.

I’m leaving this here as court evidence, thank you pic.twitter.com/WwMCOxybcr — 𝘗𝘭𝘶𝘵𝘰 the trash decider. (@zbala_) June 29, 2019

One Twitter user called her out. Using her now shuttered Instagram: “She lives in San Antonio near Jones-Maltsberger rd. You can see it on her third highlighted story on her IG. Her name is Asia and the police department closest to Jones-Maltsberger road is San Antonio Police Department. The number is 1-210-207-8126. Btw food tampering is a felony.”

2. She Claimed She Had the Flu & Since the Flavor Was ‘Tin Roof,’ She Called For a #TinRoofChalllenge: ‘Let’s Start an Epidemic’

@ILoveBlueBell please note that your legal counsel should file charges against this person for affecting your company's profits & opened you to liable issues As she may have started a viral outbreak of the flu. Which were her intentions. LOCATION SAN ANTONIO TEXAS. @CDCgov pic.twitter.com/1hfXffclBx — AskGeeves (@OnlyGeeves) June 30, 2019

“Yeah, I really dd that,” she wrote. “Now you can call it Flu Bell ice cream ’cause I was a lil sick last week.”

“Repost yourself doing this with the hashtag tinroofchallenge let’s see if we can start an epidemic (literally).”

3. Blue Bell Worked With Police, Retailers & Social Media ‘Partners’ to Get to the Bottom of the Episode. It Also Explained How the Lid is Frozen-Sealed

Thousands tweeted at Blue Bell Creameries, in business making ice cream in Brenham, Texas since 1907, about the incident. And Blue Bell tweeted the same reply over and over.

Hello! We want to thank our consumers for alerting us to the recent food tampering incident. We take this issue very seriously and are currently working with the appropriate authorities. For more information, please click here https://t.co/bs2Uaq6BiR — Blue Bell Ice Cream (@ILoveBlueBell) July 1, 2019

“We want to thank our consumers for alerting us to the incident this past weekend of a video posted to social media showing a Blue Bell item being tampered with. We take this issue very seriously are and are currently working with law-enforcement, retail partners and social media platforms. This type of incident will not be tolerated. Food safety is a top priority, and we work hard to provide a safe product and maintain the highest level of confidence from our consumers. During production, our half gallons are flipped upside down and sent to a hardening room where the ice cream freezes to the lid creating a natural seal. The lids are frozen tightly to the carton. Any attempt at opening the product should be noticeable. We will continue to monitor the situation.”

Kudos to @ILoveBlueBell because all the individual replies are a heck of a lot of work. They have earned their place on the list of #dontmesswithTexas sacred things. #bluebellicecream #bluebell🤘🍦🍧😇 https://t.co/26u8wK6HIV — Texbard (@Texbard) July 1, 2019

But some who love the brand are asking the company to consider using an actual seal to secure the container top.

⁦@ILoveBlueBell⁩ look at this heights of nastiness from this gal. Please start putting a plastic over the ice cream, so we can know if was tampered with. 🤢🤮 #bluebell #icecream #nastygal pic.twitter.com/LBchBb7OO2 — Tamie Trouble (@TamieTrouble2) June 29, 2019

The Blue Bell Tin Roof flavor, vanilla ice cream with fudge swirls and dark chocolate covered roasted peanuts, is relatively new and its debut in January generated a lot of buzz.

4. Twitter Sleuths & People Who Claim to Know Her Outed ‘Asia’ on Social. Then Came the Copycats, Some Looking For Clout, Commenters Say

was that asia licking the ice cream ?? 💀 — seko texxas (@Sekomadetx) July 2, 2019

Blue Bell monitoring viral ice cream-licking video featuring woman Twitter says is from San Antonio https://t.co/TPNnecGCYp — mySA (@mySA) July 1, 2019

Blue Bell still looking for her. pic.twitter.com/9l5In8PpBP — MaryK Vibrania Bennett (@MaryKHayes) July 1, 2019

“Just a joke I paid for this….”

But people are asking for receipts, in this case, not colloquially speaking but an actual paper receipt.

“Lol receipt or you’re going to jail and you know it.”

5. Some Recall That Pop Singer Ariana Grande Was Called out, But Not Charged, When She Was Seen on Camera Licking a Doughnut in 2015

Ight so lemme just get this straight, a black girl licks the top of some Ice Cream and all of the sudden she’s facing real jail time, But ain’t nobody make that big of a deal when Ariana did it with some donuts, Wonder why 🤔 pic.twitter.com/NJ324HaKSV — lil uzi sold me a exotic cart (@souljarmani) July 2, 2019

“Ight so lemme just get this straight, a black girl licks the top of some Ice Cream and all of the sudden she’s facing real jail time, But ain’t nobody make that big of a deal when Ariana did it with some donuts, Wonder why 🤔”

“Question, why is the lady that licked the #BlueBell #icecream getting called out so bad but, let’s not forget the time @ArianaGrande #licked a #donut in the donut shop.”

Didn’t @ArianaGrande lick donuts at a shop & put them back? They’re both hella disgusting. — mia (@Mia70321973) July 2, 2019

“Didn’t @ArianaGrande lick donuts at a shop & put them back? They’re both hella disgusting.”