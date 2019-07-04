California Earthquake Today, 6.4 Magnitude: Map & Damage

A magnitude 6.4 earthquake has struck Southern California on the Fourth of July. The center of the quake was near Searles Valley in San Bernardino County. There were reports of people needing medical assistance and of damaged roadways and buildings.

You can see maps, live stream and other videos, and damage reports for today’s quake throughout this article. You can see more data and maps on California quakes here. You can see the USGS interactive earthquake map here.

According to the USGS Earthquake Hazards Program of the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake had these attributes: “M 6.4 – 12km SW of Searles Valley, CA. 2019-07-04 17:33:48 (UTC) 35.705°N 117.508°W8.7 km depth.” San Bernardino County Fire tweeted that there were no injuries, writing that it was “conducting assessment of region after #EARTHQUAKE. No injuries reported, however buildings and roads have sustained varying degrees of damage.”

Several earthquakes hitting California. U.S. Geological Survey reports a 6.4 magnitude earthquake hit southern California, SW of Searles Valley at 10:33 am their time (1:33 pm our time). pic.twitter.com/2JjegkuPit — Shelby Clark (@18StormShelby) July 4, 2019

The Fire Department continued, “Mult buildings with minor cracks; broken water mains; power lines down; rock slides on certain roads. No injuries/fires. Addl engine companies and #USAR HeavyRescue 305 moving to the area.” The LA County Sheriff’s Department wrote, “Now that it looks like we are done shaking & rolling PLEASE call your family, friends, and check on any elder or disabled persons you know. 6.6 magnitude #earthquake out of #ridgecrest CA REPORTED AT 10:02AM.” (The quake was initially reported as a 6.6 magnitude and then downgraded to 6.4.)

The Kern County Fire Department wrote on Twitter of damage “#EarthquakeResponse @kerncountyfire resources working nearly 2 dozens incidents ranging from medical assistance to structure fires in and around the city of Ridgecrest, CA. @kerncountyfire Urban Search and Rescue teams en route.” The FD then added: “We can confirm evacuations are underway @ Ridgecrest Regional Hospital.”

Here’s a map from USGS with the epicenter of the earthquake marked:

According to the City of Los Angeles, “The #ShakeAlertLA app only sends alerts if shaking is 5.0+ in LA County. Epicenter was 6.4 in Kern County, @USGS confirms LA’s shaking was below 4.5. We hear you and will lower the alert threshold with @USGS_ShakeAlert.” LAPD headquarters wrote, “At this time, the LAPD has not received any reports of damage or calls for service within the City of Los Angeles related to the #earthquake. Remember, 911 is only to report emergencies. This was a strong one, and a good reminder to be prepared.”

The Southern California Seismic Network offers this map:

According to the Los Angeles Times, “today’s earthquake was the largest in Southern California since the 1994 6.6 Northridge quake.” However, that one was located in a populated area, and thus it killed dozens of people, the newspaper noted. This one wasn’t in metro LA.

Dr. Jennifer Andrews, writing for the Southern California Seismic Network website, noted the following:

“Event

04 Jul 2019 10:33:48 PDT, (35.705, -117.508), depth 8.7km.

12km SW of Searles Valley, California

Aftershocks

As of 04 Jul 2019, 11:05AM PDT, there have been 20 aftershocks recorded.

The largest was M4.7 (smallest M2.2).

More aftershocks may be expected in the next few days, the largest expected is approximately 1 magnitude unit smaller than the mainshock.

There is a small chance (about 5%) that a larger quake could occur, with the likelihood decreasing over time.



Possible Foreshocks

There were 9 events during the 3 days prior to the earthquake (within a 10 km radius).

The largest was M4.0 (2019/07/04).”

She also noted that, since the network began keeping records in 1932, “we’ve had 31 events of M4 or greater within 10km of today’s event. he largest historic event was M5.8 on 1995/09/20. he most recent historic event was M4.1 on 01 Nov 2011.”

.@LesterHoltNBC is in Santa Monica, California and explains what he felt during the 6.4-magnitude #earthquake: https://t.co/4akIrsey3p pic.twitter.com/VKs2gBkcXJ — NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt (@NBCNightlyNews) July 4, 2019

The earthquake “centered in Searles Valley, about 11 miles east northeast of Ridgecrest, about 109 miles north of San Bernardino and 121 miles northeast of Los Angeles,” according to KTLA.

Dr. Lucy Jones, a seismologist, wrote on Twitter that the quake was preceded by another. “A M6.6 near Ridgecrest. The M4.2 a half hour before was a foreshock. This area had lots of M5+s in the 198os. More soon,” she wrote.

She also wrote that the earthquake was not on the San Andreas fault, noting, “M6.4 on a strikeslip fault about 10 miles from Ridgecrest. Not the San Andreas fault. It is an area with a lot of little faults but no long fault.”

According to KTLA, people felt the quake as a “long, rolling motion,” for about 20 seconds.