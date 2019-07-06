Trona, California Suffers Earthquake Damage, Rockslides

The small community of Trona, California appears to have been particularly hard hit by the July 5, 2019 earthquake, but authorities said in a midnight press conference that they aren’t sure how bad it is because of the cover of darkness.

Furthermore, they stressed that the tiny community in San Bernardino County, as with Ridgecrest in nearby Kern County, is very “remote.” The Los Angeles Times reported that the community of Trona was inaccessible due to rockslides with some houses knocked off their foundations and that the community needs water.

Rockfall cleared on SR 178 between Trona and Ridgecrest but route still closed for temporary repair to quake damage. #caltrans8 @CA_Trans_Agency @CaltransHQ @Caltrans9 pic.twitter.com/mpzmyum1e5 — Caltrans District 8 (@Caltrans8) July 6, 2019

People took to Twitter to share information – and fear. (Be forewarned that some of the language in tweets is strong.)

trona is completely dark. this is the scariest shit. That 7.1 quake fucking rocked us 🥺🥺🥺 — lilhotcheetos (@lilhotcheetos) July 6, 2019

The magnitude 7.1 earthquake battered Southern California on July 5, 2019, following on the heels of a slightly smaller Fourth of July quake. The quake was felt as far away as Los Angeles but appears to, again, be near the community of Ridgecrest, CA.

#Earthquake(Update): Numerous gas leaks have been detected in the Trona and Argus areas. Firefighters have secured leaks where possible and evacuated residents from homes with leaks that cannot be secured. #SBCountyOES, #CERT, #ECS teams activated. — SB County Fire (@SBCOUNTYFIRE) July 6, 2019

The July 4 quake was already the largest in nearly 20 years, before it was bested by the one on July 5. “They’re saying the ground split,” said Winter Wilson, who was driving home to Trona from Bakersfield, to the Los Angeles Times. “They made me promise not to come.”

Pictures from #Trona show damage. A portion of SR178 has buckled near the railroad track. David Surles who sent the photos says residents are fleeing the area in wake of the 7.1M quake. The entire town lost power again. #RidgecrestEarthquake Stay tuned to @ABC7 #abc7eyewitness pic.twitter.com/79GXjuB6eF — Leticia Juarez (@ABC7Leticia) July 6, 2019

Throughout California, people expressed fear that more was to come. One man wrote on Twitter, “Literally praying every single second…Every earthquake is giving my (sic) minor panic attacks. I’ve never felt anything like the 7.1 in my life. I was in Walmart and it was lowkey chaos. I came back to trona ASAP once everyone was out of the building.”

UPDATE: A home in Trona shows the damage caused by the July 5th earthquake. pic.twitter.com/N8SluA7sd7 — 23ABC News (@23ABCNews) July 6, 2019

He added: “These after shocks are no joke. Makes me so upset to see people outside of RC and Trona talking like they actually felt something. We feel earthquakes literally every 10 mins or less. The amount of stress is actually incomparable to anyone outside of these towns IMO.” In a tweet to Heavy, he said that he was in Trona.

Standing over my sons crib praying anything bigger than the previous 6.6 doesn’t happen. I hope everyone in Trona/ RC is safe. 🙏🏽❤️ — MarquisG. (@_TruthKr) July 6, 2019

Officials Said Darkness Was Preventing Them From Surveying the Full Extent of Injuries & Damage

Stuck on the road between Trona and Ridgecrest waiting for the road to be repaired…constant aftershocks, great weather. #earthquake pic.twitter.com/GONSv0DT16 — Sonia d'Angiò (@WildsAndPlaces) July 6, 2019

How many people are injured in Trona? In Ridgecrest? Authorities said in the midnight news conference that they just weren’t sure. It’s too dark. The communities are too remote. Even helicopters didn’t provide a full picture – yet. They said they need to wait for morning to determine the degree of damage there.

Mark Ghilarducci, Director of the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES), said in a midnight press conference that the governor had asked the president for an emergency declaration. He said a number of injuries were reported, but he said he did not know the number yet. There were no fatalities reported yet, but authorities are not sure yet whether there were any. He said a “strike team of ambulances” was dispatched, in part because of falling debris.

We had a 7.1 earthquake We just barely made it out house is mess up we are okay keep trona and ridgecrest in your thoughts — Katie Kohl (@Kohl2Katie) July 6, 2019

According to Ghilarducci, the large quake of July 5 did “last for some time. It was felt widely throughout most of Southern California… the shaking intensity was very significant…it was at its highest level in and around China Lake and just adjacent to the town of Ridgecrest. We have significant reports of structural fires, mostly as a result of gas leaks or line breaks throughout the city. There are also reports of water main breaks. Power is out. Communications are out to parts of the community…as well, in the town of Trona.”

CHPs have trona road blocked. Won’t let us get though poison canyon. They won’t let us leave the town. The chemical plants and town have been evacuated. This is the fucking worst pic.twitter.com/W1GnW0TA8g — lilhotcheetos (@lilhotcheetos) July 6, 2019

He described Trona as a “small community of about 2,000; there are reports of building collapses and power outages and gas leaks there as well.”

Ghilarducci said over 100 mutual aid personnel were dispatched in support. Trona and Ridgecrest are both very remotely located, he said, on the eastern side of the Sierra. “The roads have been impacted,” he said. “Getting resources into the area continues to be a challenge.”

Ironically, because of the earlier earthquake, a number of resources were already deployed to the area, which is useful, officials said.

PG&E continues to assess its gas infrastructure as a result of the latest (magnitude 7.1) earthquake. We serve gas to approximately 12,543 customers in Ridgecrest and 842 customers in Trona. Our gas service representatives are responding to customer calls as they come in. — PG&E (@PGE4Me) July 6, 2019

Major priorities are for “medical support, firefighting and emergency power,” he said, adding that the quake happened around 8:20 p.m. “As the day breaks, we will be able to get a better assessment of the total amount of damage,” he said.

The Deputy Commissioner of the Highway Patrol said in the news conference that there were road closures, and they are checking the structural integrity of overpasses and the like. “The calls for service have dropped considerably,” he said around midnight. “When daylight comes, we will have a much better idea of what is needed.”

Breaking: Video shows panic in a restaurant after Magnitude 7.1 earthquake hits Ridgecrest, California. https://t.co/qUOuOzO9Q5 pic.twitter.com/fexGUkw73g — Porter Medium (@PorterMedium) July 6, 2019

Major General David Baldwin, of the California National Guard, said that the military was mobilizing. There would be 200 sustainment troops and aviation assets, he said. “We’ve also alerted the remainder of the California military department… in the event that additional resources are required.” He said he’d also spoken with the Pentagon in case more help is needed.

CalFire officials said that CalFire is prepared to respond with any of the state’s resources that might be needed.

Earlier in the evening, Kern County fire officials said in another news conference that they had they had no reports of major gas leaks but 1,800 people were without power. They said Highway 178 through the canyon is closed. “We have a lot of people who are here to help, and we’re taking action,” said Kern County California Fire Chief David Witt.

The moment as a powerful magnitude 6.9/7.1 #earthquake hit #Ridgecrest, California. We were inside a restaurant as the entire building started shaking. Many people panicked as they tried to get to safety. #earthquake #caquake @foxnews #foxnews pic.twitter.com/0ma6To3rq7 — Jeff Paul (@Jeff_Paul) July 6, 2019

Authorities were doing a “systematic search of Ridgecrest for life and property,” Witt said, adding that they were fielding a lot of medical aid calls from that community. He said officials knew of no fatalities at this time. He did not give an estimate of injuries on the evening of July 5. “We are launching a lot of people,” Witt said. “We have a strike team of engines.”

Witt said there were many concerns – a dam, the potential for buildings collapsed, and the possibility of people trapped. But he said they had no reports at the moment of major building collapses. “The first part is finding where those buildings are…there are so many calls for help that we have a backlog of calls in the Ridgecrest area,” Witt added.

Asked about his reaction to another quake, Witt said: “Feeling the earth move…we found out it was a 7.1 one. Realizing that was more significant than the one that was previous, we started launching a lot of equipment, even though we don’t know how much damage there is.”

The effects of the quake were captured on live TV:

WATCH: Very scary moments in the #CBSLA newsroom when the quake hit. @NewsJuan and @SaraDonchey were live on #KCAL9 when it happened. pic.twitter.com/SfgV3060eT — Mike Rogers (@MikeRogersTV) July 6, 2019

The center of the first quake was near Searles Valley in San Bernardino County. That time, there were reports of people needing medical assistance and of damaged roadways and buildings. In Ridgecrest, in Kern County, CA, there were five fires and other damages, the mayor told CNN. On July 5, there were already reports of rockslides and structure fires. According to the Weather Channel, “The quake on Friday evening released at least 10 times more energy than its foreshock.”

Seconds after the 7.1 magnitude earthquake near Ridgecrest, the family who lived in this mobile home on Reeves Ave. said one of the rooms was already on fire. They all made it out safely. @CBSLA pic.twitter.com/R8z97ZFEeT — Nicole Comstock (@ComstockNEWS) July 6, 2019

CNN reported that “multiple fires and injuries” were occurring in Ridgecrest, and videos showed blazes. One person wrote on Twitter: “I have family in Ridgecrest. My cousins house may fall down so they’re outside. I also have family in Palmdale. Depending on where you are prepare yourself for evacuation. Better to be ready and not need it than be evacuated without your needs.”

JUST IN: House erupts in flames in Ridgecrest, California, moments after 6.9 earthquake struck the area tonight. #breaking pic.twitter.com/WbEHXVPaqR — Preston Phillips (@PrestonTVNews) July 6, 2019

The new earthquake is not an after shock, according to a prominent seismologist. In fact, she says that the earlier quake was a FORESHOCK of the one on July 5. The seismologist, Dr. Lucy Jones, wrote on Twitter: “So the M6.4 was a foreshock. This was a M7.1 on the same fault as has been producing the Searles Valley sequence. This is part of the same sequence.”

Jones told the LA Times: “The fault is growing. We ruptured a piece in the first earthquake, we ruptured a piece in the 5.4…and we’ve ruptured more now.”

The site Next California Earthquake wrote on Facebook, “RESIDENTS ARE FLEEING THE TOWN OF TRONA – HUGE BACKLOG OF CARS TRYING TO LEAVE.”