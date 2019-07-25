California Fire Map: Track Fires Near Me Right Now [July 25]

Fires continue to be an issue in California, with new fires developing nearly every day. Here are the latest updates on California fires for July 25, 2019. This article first includes interactive maps for all of California, including Cal Fire and other sources. Then the second section details specific fires in the region in alphabetical order.

Interactive Map of California Fires

There are three interactive maps to follow to get the best updates about California fires this summer. In many cases, the fires don’t always overlap so it’s good to review all the maps for the latest information.

The first is this map below, which is an interactive map of the more significant fires in California, provided by CAL FIRE and Google. Fires in red are active and fires in black are contained. If the map doesn’t show below, just go here. Depending on how your browser works, you may need to zoom into the map below for more details, using the + button within the map. Interestingly, this Cal Fire map used to be the best source for tracking fires in California, but now the two interactive maps described below it are actually better sources that are updated more frequently.

The second good interactive map is Inciweb’s map. You can see the full map here. There’s an embeddable Google Map that includes Inciweb fires which you can see below. Depending on your browser, you may need to zoom in using the + button within the map or change settings on the Layers tab of Legend to only show Inciweb fires:

Another good map can be found here from Ca.gov. A screenshot is below, but you’ll want to see the full map for all the details.

Each of these maps often contains details the others are missing, so you’ll need to view all three for a full update on the fires.

Next are more specific details on the fires for July 23, 2019. If you are looking for a specific fire, search for the name so you can find it faster, or just scroll down and look at the fires, listed in alphabetical order.

List of Active Fires in California on July 25, 2019

Here are the active fires and updates about them. Most of these are in alphabetical order.

Canyon Fire

This fire is listed on Ca.gov’s map as of July 25. It’s in Napa County and is 64 acres and 95 percent contained, up from 65 percent two days ago.

The 64-acre Canyon Fire near Lake Berryessa in Napa County has reached 95 percent containment as of Thursday morning. @CAL_FIRE #CanyonFire https://t.co/KV0YgMjbth pic.twitter.com/tueldeBcJW — SFBay.ca (@sfbay) July 25, 2019

The fire is at Highway 128 and Wragg Canyon Road, 16 miles east of St. Helena.

Napa County Sheriff’s Office said yesterday morning that there were no injuries and no structures were damaged. The cause is still under investigation.

East Fire

This fire, listed on Inciweb but not Cal Fire, is 410 acres and 95 percent contained as of July 12, the most recent update from Inciweb. It’s 23 miles northeast of Covelo and was caused by lightning. The vicinity map above is the most recent map available.

Inciweb notes the following: “Incident Commander Terry Warlick says, ‘The Mendocino National Forest has guidance to permit lightning fires to play, as nearly as possible their natural and ecological role within the wilderness to reduce unnatural accumulation of fuels as well as decrease exposure and risk to fire personnel. With firefighter and public safety at the forefront, we are managing this incident toward an outcome which will help improve forest health, protect wilderness characteristics and reduce the potential for a high severity wildfire in this area in the future.'”

The fire was first reported on June 17.

Fish Fire

Listed on Inciweb’s map as an active fire, the Fish Fire was 77 acres is now 100 percent contained as of July 19. It was in the Sierra National Forest and was discovered on the afternoon of July 15, near the Fish Creek Campground. No structures were threatened.

Goose 2 Fire

This fire is listed on Inciweb. It’s 128 acres and was discovered on July 17 in the Forest Protection Area. The cause is under investigation. As of July 23, it was 100 percent contained.

June Lightning Fires 2019 (Bald Fire and Lost Fire)

In Kernville, California, two fires were discovered in the Sequoia National Forest from lightning, Inciweb wrote. These are the Bald Fire and the Lost Fire. Together they have burned about 122 acres as of July 16. The good news is that as of July 23, both fires are 100 percent contained at 122 acres.

The Bald Fire, discovered June 17, was 5 miles northeast of Bald Mountain Lookout.

The Lost Fire, discovered June 18, was east of Jackass and north of Dead Horse Meadow.

Lonoak Fire

This fire, listed as active on Cal Fire’s map on July 23, is off Lonoak Road and Airline Highway, east of King City in Monterey County. It’s 2,500 acres and 80 percent contained. Forward spread has been stopped, Cal Fire noted.

Marshview Fire

This fire was discovered on July 24. As of July 25, it’s 183 acres and 80 percent contained. It’s off Marshview Road and Highway 680, south of Cordelia, Ca.gov noted.

#MarshviewFire 🔥 unofficial, automated update.

~6mi NNE of Benicia, CA. ⚠️ DO NOT USE FOR SAFETY PURPOSES – See officials instead. May be incorrect; disclaimers in images.https://t.co/kW6kvZgQlY pic.twitter.com/Mhgfxmf8qh — Wildfire Bot (CA) – Unofficial 🔥🤖 (@CaliFireBot) July 25, 2019

The cause is under investigation.

Milpas Fire

This fire was reported on July 22. It’s in San Bernardino at Milpas Road and Valley View Road, 10 miles southeast of Apple Valley. On July 23 it was 35 percent contained, but as of July 25 it was 98 percent contained and 81 acres in size.

The fire was caused by lightning and is currently in “patrol status” as of July 25.

Rock Fire

This fire, still listed as active on Cal Fire’s map as of July 23, is off Del Puerto Canyon Road in Stanislaus County, west of Patterson. It’s 2,242 acres and 50 percent contained according to Cal Fire’s map, but Cal Fire SCU noted on Twitter on June 28 that it’s now 100 percent contained. So it’s unclear why it’s still on Cal Fire’s map.

#RockFire [final] Del Puerto Canyon Road, 4 miles west of I5 (Stanislaus County) is now 100% contained at 2442 acres. Del Puerto Canyon Road is open. #CALFIRE #SCU #SCUWildfires2019 — CAL FIRE SCU (@calfireSCU) June 28, 2019

Sherman Prescribed Burn

Listed on Inciweb, this is a prescribed fire to help prevent wildfires from getting out of control.

Sweigert Fire

This fire was discovered on July 24. As of July 25, it’s 80 acres and 60 percent contained, according to Ca.gov.

#SweigertFire 🔥 unofficial, automated update.

Near East Foothills, CA. ⚠️ DO NOT USE FOR SAFETY PURPOSES – See officials instead. May be incorrect; disclaimers in images.https://t.co/D99cA4SrsR pic.twitter.com/dqx7NYTDJz — Wildfire Bot (CA) – Unofficial 🔥🤖 (@CaliFireBot) July 25, 2019

It’s off Kahler Court and Felter Road, east of Milpitas. The cause is under investigation.

The fire is in the foothills east of San Jose, NBC Bay Area reported. One structure was destroyed from the fire, and no evacuation orders were issued.