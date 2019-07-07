‘Euphoria’: Was There a ‘Shook One’ Part I Episode?

If you’re planning to watch Euphoria Season 1 Episode 4, then you might be a little confused by the title. The title is called “Shook One, Part II.” But was there ever a “Shook One, Part I”?

No, you didn’t miss an episode of Euphoria. Although Episode 4 is called “Shook One, Part II” there was never a part one. This isn’t the second in a two-part series like you’d expect from the title. (On an interesting note, this isn’t the first series to have a “Part II” in the title when there was never a part one. The very different series Rick and Morty did the same thing during their last season, when they had an episode called Vindicators 3 but there was never a part one or two in that case.)

Here are the episodes and episode titles we’ve had so far for Euphoria:

Episode 1: Pilot

Episode 2: Stuntin’ Like My Daddy

Episode 3: Made You Look

Episode 4: Shook One Pt. II

The description for tonight’s episode reads: “Rue tries to get clean for Jules and chaperones Gia at the carnival; Jules encounters Cal with his family; annoyed at their boyfriends, Cassie and Maddy decide to do Molly together; Kat hangs out with Ethan until she misreads a situation.”

The “Shook One Pt. II” title probably references a second time that major character (or more than one) in the series was majorly “shook.” So this is the second time it’s happened to them, but not the continuation of a part one episode in the series itself.

Since Euphoria is known for breaking conventional rules, it’s not surprising that they would even break rules with the titles they choose too.

Interestingly, some publications had originally thought that Storm Reid wasn’t joining the show as Rue’s sister until Episode 4. But obviously that wasn’t the case, since we’ve had Gia on the show since the pilot.

IMDB does have Clark Furlong appearing in this episode as a Young Jules and he’s not listed for any other episodes. The look into Jule’s past will be an interesting plot point in the show.

Hannah Nordberg will also be joining today’s episode in her first appearance as Emma, according to IMDB. She’ll be in next week’s episode too.

Elizabeth Posey is listed on IMDB as playing Becky in this episode, and it will be her only appearance on the show.

Mike Ostroski is listed as playing a doctor and it’s his only listed appearance on the show too.

Tonight’s episode is directed by Sam Levinson. He directed Episodes 2 and 3 also.

This story will be updated after the episode airs.