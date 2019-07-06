Fountains Explosion: Videos & Photos in Plantation, FL

#BREAKING Gas explosion reported at The Fountains shopping center in Plantation, FL. pic.twitter.com/TxRd7Dh3TF — Parker Branton (@ParkerBranton) July 6, 2019

A major explosion rocked the Fountains shopping center in Plantation, Florida, blowing out windows inside an LA Fitness business. Dramatic videos and photos circulated on social media showed a large degree of damage and debris strewn around. You can see them throughout this article.

Plantation fire wrote on Twitter that it was a gas explosion with multiple patients.

It’s not yet clear how many people have been injured, but there were “multiple” patients, according to ABC News. Debris was scattered throughout. Local10 also reported that it’s believed to be a gas explosion.

The news site said that Plantation, Davie, Lauderhill, Coral Springs, and the Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue were all at the scene, and a triage area was set up.

“All stores and businesses in the area of the Fountains Plaza and the Plantation Marketplace plaza near LA Fitness will be shut down until futher notice until Fire Personnel can determine that it is safe to return. Please do not come into this area if possible,” Plantation police wrote.

“Avoid the area of University Drive and Peter’s Road. Fire and PD are working an incident involving an explosion,” Plantation police wrote on Twitter, providing no additional details. (See live video here.)

“Massive explosion at the Fountains in Plantation. This video was sent to me by my own cousin who was inside @LAFitness when it happened. The explosion was across the street, and it still caused this much damage at the gym. He’s ok,” she wrote. According to ABC News, windows were blown out of the LA Fitness, and “a building next door appeared completely destroyed, with debris strewn in all directions.” It’s not yet clear what was inside that building, however.

According to the Miami Herald, video showed a “charred building near the gym missing its roof.”

The police also wrote: “Plantation Police wants you to know about Police activity in the area of S University Dr & Peters Rd. Please avoid the area. No action required… North bound traffic on University Drive shut down.”

Videos showed the scene, including windows blown out of the LA Fitness. Fire officials were treating people but it was unclear how many.

Initial reports from NBC Miami had said the explosion was at the LA Fitness establishment.

This post is being updated as more information is learned about the Fountains explosion in Plantation.