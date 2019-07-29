Garlic Festival Shooting: Photos & Videos of the Gilroy ‘Mass Shooting’

The Garlic festival shooting was captured on video as festival attendees fled while shots rang out in Gilroy, California.

Early reports indicate a shooter, or possibly two shooters, opened fire at about 6 p.m. Some reports indicate 50 people were injured, which does not mean 50 people were shot. A Bay Area reporter tweeted 11 people were down.

“#BREAKING UPDATE: Ambulance crews were told 11 people down in a reported shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival,” Stephen Ellison wrote on Twitter.

At least one person captured video of the reported shooting. The video appeared to capture the sound of gunfire.

yo somebody was shooting at the gilroy garlic festival. be safe pic.twitter.com/B39ZIYe8wr — niah ㊝ (@wavyia) July 29, 2019

This story will be updated as reports are confirmed and as new information becomes available.

San Francisco info shared a photo and news story of a crowd at the garlic festival, writing it was the last day of the festival in Gilroy.