Your Must-See News Headlines for Today, July 14

TOP STORY: Power Has Been Restored After a Massive Blackout in New York City

The lights are back on in New York City after a power failure plunged the west side of Manhattan into darkness for several hours on Saturday night. ConEd officials said that approximately 73,000 customers lost electricity due to some sort of mechanical problem, on a night when temperatures reached into the upper 80s. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said an investigation was opened but that they do not suspect criminal or terrorist activity.

The blackout stranded people in underground subways and elevators. Popular tourist sites such as Times Square and Rockefeller Center, known for always being brightly lit, were dark. Broadway shows were also canceled, but actors staged impromptu performances on the street, much to the delight of the audiences.

Coincidentally, the massive outage occurred on the 42nd anniversary of the 1977 blackout. That outage spread across several boroughs and impacted millions of people. The blackout prompted two days of crime and vandalism and caused millions of dollars worth of damage. Read more details about the 1977 blackout here.

WHAT’S BUZZING THAT HAS EVERYONE TALKING: Tropical Storm Barry Continues to Dump Heavy Rain Even as it Weakens

725a Sun – Radar Update:

Heaviest rainfall currently located along two bands – one on the west side of the Atchafalaya and one along I-59 through Hattiesburg. Will be watching for any bands that might affect SE LA and S MS throughout the day today. #lawx #mswx pic.twitter.com/2fcE6buxjI — NWS New Orleans (@NWSNewOrleans) July 14, 2019

Tropical Storm Barry is losing strength as it travels further inland. The storm made landfall Saturday afternoon as a hurricane but was quickly downgraded again.

But meteorologists are warning communities that the threat is not over. Barry continues to bring dangerous levels of rainfall. The National Weather Service shared a video of a rescue mission on Twitter and urged people not to drive onto flooded streets.

Life threatening flash flooding and river flooding from #Barry ongoing in parts of Louisiana and Mississippi. Flood threat expected to continue through much of the week ahead.

Turn. Around. Don't. Drown. Don't make a bad decision that ends up with this… pic.twitter.com/dgOrhOgpRy — National Weather Service (@NWS) July 14, 2019

Forecasters say parts of Louisiana, Mississippi, Arkansas, Tennessee, Alabama, western Florida, and southeast Missouri remain at risk for flash flooding. Barry is expected to dissipate by tomorrow or early Tuesday.

OFF-BEAT: R. Kelly’s Girlfriends Were Locked Out of the Singer’s Chicago Home After His Arrest

EXCLUSIVE: R. Kelly's girlfriends were booted out of Trump Tower Chicago after his arrest on sex trafficking charges.https://t.co/68RLWb7p5e — The Blast (@TheBlastNews) July 13, 2019

Musician R. Kelly is facing federal charges for alleged sex acts involving minors. He was arrested on July 11 as he was walking his dog near his home, at Trump International Hotel & Tower, in Chicago.

Federal investigators took control of Kelly’s residence, which meant that his two girlfriends were also forced to leave. Joycelyn Savage and Azriel Clary were reportedly locked out of the home, according to sources cited by the entertainment website the Blast.

Savage’s parents have been working to re-establish ties with their daughter. Yahoo News previously reported that Savage’s parents accused Kelly of brainwashing her. The family also reportedly provided evidence to federal investigators against Kelly.

CHECK THIS OUT: Two Dogs Confront a Baby Alligator Displaced by Tropical Storm Barry

We’ve told you about the possibility of interaction with animals during a flood event. Watch what happened to a family in Livingston Parish! (No animals were harmed while this video was recorded) #hurricanebarry #lawx pic.twitter.com/Xpb5DvjtEu — Louisiana GOHSEP (@GOHSEP) July 13, 2019

Tropical Storm Barry is pounding parts of the south, especially Louisiana, with rain. The flooding caused this baby alligator, seen in the video above, to get swept into someone’s garage in Livingston Parish.

The family’s two dogs went to investigate the little houseguest. One of the dogs was either afraid or disinterested in the reptile, and moved away after a quick sniff.

But the second dog may have wanted to play with the alligator! In the video, the dog’s tail is wagging as it barks and bounces around the alligator. The Louisiana Governor’s Office of Homeland Security office assured the public that no animals were harmed during this exchange.

