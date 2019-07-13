Blackout in Midtown Manhattan

There are numerous reports out of New York City that much of Manhattan may be experiencing a blackout. Power appears to be out in subways and major tourist centers including Rockefeller Center among other locations.

Blackout at Rockefeller Center, NBC! We are running on generators! pic.twitter.com/GDBqBqxwmP — Lydia Robertson (@LydiaBBH) July 13, 2019

ConEd says there are tens of thousands without power on the west side of Manhattan.

We are responding to extensive outages on the Westside of Manhattan. We will share more information as it comes in. Thank you. — Con Edison (@ConEdison) July 13, 2019

The New York Police Department says people should monitor ConEd’s Twitter feed.

.@ConEdison responding to power outages on the Upper West Side of Manhattan. NYPD and @FDNY are continuing to respond to calls in the area, thank you for your patience. Follow @conedison for more information. pic.twitter.com/qI1wRlaM9v — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) July 13, 2019

And it appears that the Mayor’s office too is either re-tweeting or sending people to ConEd for information.

BREAKING: A blackout is plaguing Manhattan, according to numerous reports. NYPD officials say they're aware of the issue, which is causing major subway disruptions as well https://t.co/bbKWZGzJ0Y pic.twitter.com/vHEhiN6UnB — PIX11 News (@PIX11News) July 13, 2019

We're getting reports of power outages in station complexes throughout Manhattan. We're working to identify causes and keep trains moving. More information to come. — NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) July 13, 2019

In Midtown west, in a neighborhood known as Hell’s Kitchen, a man takes it upon himself to direct traffic.

Add Hell’s Kitchen to the #blackout list. Here you see a man helping direct traffic on 43rd and 10th Ave. @ConEdison #NYCblackout pic.twitter.com/wZGY6uhrZf — Ethan Harp (@EthanHarpNews) July 13, 2019

The outage were first reported more than an hour ago, at around 7 p.m. and appear to be in Midtown and the Upper West Side of Manhattan. That would include Times Square.

Well this is something. Apparently there’s a blackout in midtown Manhattan. MSNBC is back on the air thanks to a backup generator, but most of 30 Rock is dark. Started feeling like I was in a post-apocalyptic movie as I made my way outside. (The streetlights are all out too) pic.twitter.com/WjOHp4Yp9D — Steve Kornacki (@SteveKornacki) July 13, 2019

Forty-two years ago to the day, on July 13 1977 some 9 million were affected by a massive power outage in New York City. Then it was a lightning strike and subsequent transmission failure.

My family had recently become registered aliens, living in Bed Stuy, when the 1977 blackout happened. I was 11 y.o., remember the chaos, fires, trucks loaded up with looted bounty. When I walk around Bushwick & E. Williamsburg now, it’s hard to believe the transformation. — Debbie Davies (@DebbieTDavies) July 13, 2019

The blackout lasted more than 26 hours. And it was a very hot day, as this reporter lived through it.

Now, decades later, it appears a blackout has hit Manhattan.

I remember that blackout, stay cool . https://t.co/PwSN7iiM7T — Rteefact (@Rteefact) July 13, 2019