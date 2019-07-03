Lia & Kathryn Iacocca, Lee’s Children: The Automobile Executive Had 2 Daughters

At the age of 94, automobile executive Lee Iacocca passed away today, July 2. TMZ was the first to break the news, saying that their source was a family member who did not give further details regarding his cause of death. Iacocca is survived by his two daughters, Lia and Kathryn.

According to the Iacocca Family Foundation’s website, Kathryn (whose married name is Hentz), is the current President of the foundation; her father was Chairman of the Board. Lia Iacocca Assad is also a board member. The foundation was founded in 1984 in honor of Iacocca’s first wife and the mother of both of his children, Mary, who passed away due to complications from type 1 diabetes.

In 1996, Fortune Magazine interviewed Lee Iacocca about his life in “retirement.” During the interview, he said that his “children and grandchildren” were what “gives him the most pleasure these days.” He also reflected on how he didn’t know how much money to leave for his children when he passes. Opening up to the magazine, he said:

“If you left your children a billion dollars, they wouldn’t be able to handle it. People say I’ve left my two daughters too much. They do have trust funds, but not big ones. They won’t be worrying like the Ford family about which hunting lodge or English castle to buy next. When I’m dead, they may screw up, but they’ll still be able to lead a good life.”

Kathryn’s Facebook profile reveals that she currently lives in Boston, Massachusetts; according to Lia’s Facebook page, she is currently living in Laguna Beach, California. Their Facebook pages also say that Kathryn graduated Middlebury College and studied Italian, Spanish, and French, while Lia graduated from Oakland University with a degree in Communications 1986.

A New York Times article from 1986, in which Iacocca proudly announces Kathryn’s engagement and impending June wedding, says that husband, Ned Carlton Hentz, was also a Middlebury graduate. At the time of their engagement, Hentz was writing for Batten, Barton, Durstine & Osborne, and Kathryn already held her title as President of her family’s charity.